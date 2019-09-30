Defensive tackle Ray Ellis, a graduate student for the Florida Atlantic University football team, had two sacks and a quarterback hurry in a 45-27 win over Charlotte on Saturday.
Ellis, a 2015 Holy Spirit High School graduate from Egg Harbor Township, has six tackles, including four for a loss, and 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and two quarterback hurries in five games for the Owls (3-2).
LB Markquese Bell (Bridgeton) had three tackles and two pass breakups in Florida A&M’s 30-28 win over Norfolk State.
DB Abdiel Richards (Wildwood) had a tackle in North Carolina Central’s 27-17 win over Morgan State.
DB Cejai Parrish (St. Joseph) had two tackles in Northern Arizona’s 49-31 loss to Montana State.
In Villanova’s 33-17, LB Qwashin Townsel (St. Joseph) had three tackles, and DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) had two tackles, including half a tackle for a loss. P Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine) averaged 50.5 yards over two punts, including one for 61 yards, and averaged 61.7 yards on seven kickoffs with two touchbacks.
DB Malachi Timberlake (Cedar Creek) had six tackles, an interception and three pass breakups in Florida Tech’s 44-10 win over West Georgia.
DB Shane Jones (Cedar Creek) had five tackles and a pass breakup in Ursinus’ 35-28 win over Moravian.
Men’s soccer
Tyler Tomlin (Wildwood) scored twice, and Anthony Zampirri (Wildwood Catholic) made four saves in 69 minutes for Cabrini in a 3-0 win over Delaware Valley. In a 2-1 loss to FDU-Florham, Tomlin scored his third goal of the season.
Josiah Nistorenko (Ocean City) had an assist in Cairn’s 2-1 win over Arcadia.
Joseph Fala (Middle Township) scored twice in Ramapo’s 4-2 win over Western Connecticut State. He had an assist in a 2-2 tie with The College of New Jersey.
Matthew Stellitano (Mainland Regional) made two saves in Stevenson’s 1-0 win over Delaware Valley. He made three saves in a 2-0 win over Immaculata. He made no saves in a 2-0 win over Eastern for his third straight shutout.
Kieran Sundermann (Pinelands Regional) scored in Wesley’s 6-0 win over Bryn Athyn. In a 6-2 win over DeSales, Sundermann and brother Caden Sundermann (Pinelands) each had an assist.
Thomas Vieyra (Vineland) had two goals and an assist in Williamson College of the Trades’ 7-2 win over Penn State Hazleton.
Women’s soccer
Abby Harris (Southern Regional) was fouled in the box, resulting in a penalty kick for Arizona State. Dana O’Boye scored on the try for a 1-0 win over Texas State.
Madie Gibson (Lower Cape May Regional) had an assist in Monmouth’s 3-0 win over Marist.
Kaitlyn Siciliano (Barnegat) had an assist in Rider’s 2-0 win over Quinnipiac.
Gabriela Johnson (Oakcrest) scored the overtime winner on an assist from Julia Dolan (Absegami) in the 96th minute of Temple’s 1-0 overtime win against East Carolina.
Jamie Kazenmayer (Lacey Township) made nine saves in Felician’s 1-0 loss to Caldwell.
Ginalee Erskine (Barnegat) scored in Georgian Court’s 6-0 win over Felician.
Brittany Purdy (Absegami) scored in Cabrini’s 3-1 win over Alvernia.
In Cairn’s 10-0 win over Valley Forge, Lauren Costa (Pilgrim Academy) had a goal and an assist, and Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) scored. In a 1-0 overtime win over Delaware Valley, Hitchner scored the winning goal in the 97th minute, and Costa had one of the assists.
Jordyn Martini (Egg Harbor Township) scored the game-tying goal in the 7rd minute of a 1-1 tie with Misericordia.
Tori Rolls (Ocean City) scored her first collegiate goal and had an assist in Montclair State’s 2-2 tie with William Paterson.
Ashton Houbary (Vineland) made five saves to get the shutout in Widener’s 1-0 win over Cabrini. In a 5-1 win over Gwynedd Mercy, Natalie Worth (Cedar Creek) had an assist, and Houbary made no saves in the winning decision.
Field hockey
Rialee Allen (Ocean City) had an assist in La Salle’s 3-0 win over Davidson.
Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made nine saves in Lehigh’s 4-2 loss to Holy Cross. She made seven saves in a 2-1 loss to Bryant.
Alexis Paone (Ocean City) started at midfield in Liberty’s 5-0 win over Villanova.
Madison Morano (Eastern Regional; Hammonton resident) had an assist in Penn State’s 4-3 loss to California.
Alyssa Donato (Cumberland Regional) had an assist in Kutztown’s 4-0 win over Slippery Rock.
Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) scored three goals, including the go-ahead goal in the 65th minute of FDU-Florham’s 5-4 win over DeSales.
Nicole Andriani (Southern Regional) made five saves in Montclair State’s 2-1 loss to FDU-Florham. She made 14 saves in a 1-0 loss to Washington and Lee.
Grace Steele (Ocean City) had an assist in Washington College’s 5-1 loss to Bryn Mawr. She had an assist in an 8-1 loss to Johns Hopkins.
Gianna Perna (St. Joseph) scored in Widener’s 3-1 win over DeSales. In a 7-0 win over Hood, Kelsi Walker (Cedar Creek) had two goals and an assist, Erin Callahan (Cumberland) scored, and Perna and Jordana Ambros (Cumberland) added assists.
Men’s cross country
Chris Johnson (Wildwood Catholic) finished 23rd (32 minutes, 52.3 seconds) for Chestnut Hill at the Penn State Brandywine Blue Apple Invitational 8K race.
Women’s cross country
Alexa Weber (Ocean City) finished 52nd (26:32.9) for St. Joseph’s at the Delaware Cross Country Invitational 6K.
