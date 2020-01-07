Franklin & Marshall College sophomore Mike Waszen wrestled his way back to the podium Saturday.

Waszen, a 2018 Holy Spirit High School graduate from Galloway Township, finished sixth at 197 pounds for the host Diplomats at the David H. Lehman F&M Open in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

After losing his opening bout, he won five straight in the consolation bracket to get to the fifth-place bout, which he lost. His five wins included two pins, a 12-4 major decision and a medical forfeit.

After Saturday, Waszen improved his season record to 5-9. Franklin & Marshall is an NCAA Division I program in wrestling but D-III in most sports.

Waszen was a four-year captain for the Spartans. He led them to three South Jersey Non-Public B titles. The two-time state qualifier was a first-team Press All-Star his senior year.

Princeton’s Pat D’Arcy (Holy Spirit) also competed at Franklin & Marshall in the 141 bracket. He won a 5-2 decision before a loss dropped him to the consolation bracket. He won a 12-9 decision but then lost 7-4 to finish his day 2-2.

Ursinus’ Gary Nagle (Middle Township) went 2-2 at Franklin & Marshall, competing at 174. He opened with a 17-0 technical fall and won a 10-2 major decision in the consolation bracket. Teammate Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) also competed, picking up a pin in the 125 consolation bracket.

Owen Kretschmer (Southern Regional) placed third at 133 at the Williams College Open in Massachusetts. He opened with a win and a loss, then rattled off four straight victories in the consolation bracket, capped by a 9-4 decision in the third-place bout.

Isiah Ocasio (Vineland) won a 10-2 major decision at 141 for Rochester Institute of Technology in a 26-15 win over Oswego State.

Men’s basketball

Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in American’s 65-51 loss to Colgate. He had 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a 67-63 win over Boston.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had six points, five rebounds and two assists in Delaware’s 61-55 loss to Drexel.

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) scored five in Holy Cross’ 80-70 loss to Loyola. He had four points and six rebounds in a 63-61 win over Navy.

Ray Bethea (Atlantic City) had seven points and four rebounds in Howard’s 78-66 loss to Maryland Eastern Shore.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had six points, four rebounds and three blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 84-79 loss to Buffalo. He had a career-high 20 points with nine rebounds and five blocks in a 71-66 win over George Washington.

Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) scored 10 in Bloomsburg’s 81-75 loss to Mansfield.

Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) scored 20 in Goldey-Beacom’s 91-73 loss to Caldwell.

Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 13 points and six rebounds in Pace’s 64-61 loss to Southern Connecticut.

Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) had nine points and four rebounds in District of Columbia’s 84-66 loss to Dominican.

DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had 11 points and three rebounds in Cabrini’s 92-76 loss to Albright.

Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) scored two in Drew’s 82-75 win over The College of New Jersey.

Ethan Dubois (Southern) had 13 points, five rebounds and two assists in Elizabethtown’s 82-76 win over John Jay. He had 12 points and six assists in an 80-71 win over Penn State-Harrisburg. He had 13 assists, seven points and five rebounds in a 74-71 win over St. Mary’s.

Andrew Schulz (Pinelands Regional) had 13 points, three rebounds and two assists in FDU-Florham’s 88-60 loss to Virginia Wesleyan.

Jalen Horsley (Hammonton) had two points and three rebounds in Keystone’s 90-83 loss to Rosemont. He had five points and 10 rebounds in a 92-75 win over Cazenovia.

C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 21 points and nine rebounds in Moravian’s 88-83 loss to Ithaca. He had 29 points and three rebounds in an 85-79 loss to SUNY Oswego.

In Widener’s 92-81 loss to Christopher Newport, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 16 points and four assists, and Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Sam’i Roe (Oakcrest) had 11 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals in Independence Community College’s 84-69 win over Garden City C.C.

