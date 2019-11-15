Holy Spirit football is known for its solid gold helmets.
However that is going to change for the rest of this season. Starting this week, the team will wear the Spartan logo on one side and the No. 16 on the other side. The number was worn by former head coach Bill Walsh when he played at the Absecon school. Walsh is battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
A 1985 graduate, Walsh played quarterback and middle linebacker for the Spartans. Holy Spirit was floundering when Walsh took over as the head football coach in 2003. He pumped life back into the school, not only as a coach but also by raising funds as Spirit’s director of institutional advancement. His number was retired in a ceremony in June.
The Spartans finished 12-0 and won the state Non-Public III title in 2007 with a team that is considered one of the best in Cape-Atlantic League history.
Walsh stepped down after that title but returned as an assistant in 2015.
