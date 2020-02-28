Holy Spirit High School's Ahmad Brown and Morgan Keil won individual titles at the NJSIAA state Non-Public B Indoor Championships on Friday at the Bennett Center in Toms River.
Brown won the boys 400-meter dash in 50.92 seconds. Jefferson Kai'leel of Hudson Catholic was second in 51.64. The division had 30 competitors.
Keil won the girls shot put with a throw of 34 feet, 8.5 inches. Teammate Julia Bannan was third (33-9). Chika Efobi of Mater Dei was second (34-2). The division had 20 entries.
The top six finishers, including ties, qualified for the Meet of Champions to be held at 10 a.m. March 8 at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York.
Marie Pinque of Our Lady of Mercy Academy placed third in the Non-Public B girls high jump (4-10).
The state Non-Public A meet was also held, and St. Augustine Prep's Franklin Simms was third in the shot put (50-1.5). Also for the Prep, Jacob Cobb finished sixth in the 55 hurdles (8.10 seconds), and David Kenny was sixth in the 800 in 2:02.11.
