Holy Spirit High School graduate Joe Callahan is back in the NFL.
The Detroit Lions announced Saturday afternoon they have signed the 26-year-old to their practice squad after signing quarterback Kyle Sloter to the active roster from Arizona's practice squad and placing quarterback Jeff Driskell on injured reserve.
Callahan was most recently in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens in training camp before being released at the end of preseason. While with Baltimore, he was reunited with fellow Holy Spirit graduate Greg Roman. Roman, the Ravens’ offensive coordinator, served in that same role at Holy Spirit during Callahan’s sophomore season.
Callahan previously spent parts of two seasons (2016-17) with Green Bay, New Orleans and Cleveland. He was with the Eagles for the 2018 preseason and signed a futures contract with Tampa Bay in early 2019 before being waived.
Callahan, a former standout at Wesley College (Delaware) saw action in one NFL regular-season game, completing 5 of 7 passes for 11 yards in the Packers’ 2017 finale.
In October, Callahan was drafted by the Seattle Dragons of the XFL after participating in an XFL showcase at Montclair State University in June.
