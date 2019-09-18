Holy Spirit senior Justin Jimenez has verbally committed to play baseball at NCAA Division II Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland.
His commitment is a non-binding agreement, but he said he plans to sign his national letter of intent in November.
The 17-year-old catcher and second baseman will play for the Bobcats as they move to the Mountain East Conference from the Division III Capital Athletic Conference.
"Ever since I was born I was thrown into sports," said the Egg Harbor Township resident.
He got into organized baseball when he was 8. He played local ball, then joined a travel team based out of North Carolina when he was 12.
"In high school, I learned about New Jersey Baseball (NJB, a travel showcase team out of EHT), I've called them home and brothers since."
New Jersey Baseball coach Mike Lahoud said Jimenez plays with "pure energy."
"I think that's what a lot of the schools thought when they saw him," Lahoud said. "He's the leader of the team as far as not letting people get down."
Jimenez is completely focused on baseball.
"Literally, my day consists of eat, sleep, got to school, go to workouts, come home," he said. "Some people say it's a boring game, but when I'm on the field catching I can play from sunup to sunset.
"It's a smart person's game. Being the catcher on the field, you have got to know the batters and the runners. You have to know ... offensive and defensive threats."
Holy Spirit coach Jason Downey described Jimenez as "a great kid with a high baseball IQ."
"He's the perfect guy to lead our pitching staff and quarterback our team from the catching position," Downey said. "His ability to motivate his teammates and lead from catcher is enormous."
Jimenez was on a trip to North Carolina with NJB when they made a stop at Frostburg State.
"It felt like home," Jimenez said. "It was a perfect fit for me."
It helped, he said, that friend and previous Ocean City player AJ Cambell is a freshman pitcher and third baseman for Frostburg.
Jimenez has his senior season to look forward to in the spring. He batted .265 last year with 13 hits, 11 RBIs and a home run. Holy Spirit was 15-8 overall, 9-1 in the Cape-Atlantic League United Division.
"My senior season, the big thing is winning the championship," said Jimenez. "But I'm just here to have fun with the guys, see how far we can take this, see how long we can ride this out."
