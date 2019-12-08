Holy Spirit takes on St. Joseph of Hammonton on Sunday at Rutgers University in the Non-Public II final.

Fact box

What: State Non-Public II Final

Who: Holy Spirit (7-4) vs. St. Joseph (9-1)

When/where: 4 p.m. Sunday at Rutgers University

Tickets: $12 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens. Parking cost $15

Radio: 97.3 FM

How they got here:

Top-seeded St. Joe beat Morris Catholic 76-22. Second-seeded Holy Spirit beat St. Mary of Rutherford 54-16 and Hudson Catholic 50-24.

Key players:

Holy Spirit: Michael Francisco, LB, 68 tackles, 14.5 tackles for losses; Ahmad Brown, DB/WR, 57 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 22 catches for 303 yards; Andrew Constantino, DL, 13 tackles for losses; Trevor Cohen, QB, 80 of 143 for 1,113 yards and 14 TDs; E’lijah Gray, RB, 149 carries for 1,097 yards and 13 TDs; Patrick Smith, RB, 155 carries for 1,379 yards and 17 TDs; Elijah Steward, WR, 39 catches for 564 yards and 10 TDs

St. Joseph: Jayden Shertel, QB, 108 of 169 for 1,540 yards and 15 TDs; Jada Byers, RB/DB/WR, 170 carries for 1,335 yards and 24 TDs and 45 catches for 734 yards and nine TDs; Cohl Mercado, RB, 22 catches for 189 yards; Ahmad Ross, LB, 72 tackles; Keshon Griffin, DE, 49 tackles; Chase Lomax, DL, 57 tackles, 20 tackles for losses; Tyler Paige, LB, 72 tackles

Inside the game: St. Joe is seeking its 21st championship since the state Non-Public playoffs began in 1993. Holy Spirit is seeking its fifth state title. The rivalry between these schools began in 2000 and St. Joe holds a 15-6 edge.