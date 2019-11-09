Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 22-14. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz kneels before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 22-14. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Brandon Brooks smiles with teammates at the first full-team practice of the Philadelphia Eagles at training camp at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia. Thursday, July 27
As the Philadelphia Eagles' players enjoy their much-needed week off at precisely the right time, their coaches get much-needed extra time to do some honest self-scouting.
That leaves us to do the same, while attempting to go beyond the eye test to determine the real value of players and perhaps determine whether another playoff run is realistic for a team that won it all two seasons ago, and that last season came within three points of going to the NFC championship game.
So where exactly does quarterback Carson Wentz stand this season among his NFL peers? Is their offensive line as good as its reputation? Are their cornerbacks and wide receivers as poor as they seem?
The Eagles are 5-4, and if the season had ended last week would be out of the playoffs.
With an assist from Sports Info Solutions, an analytics company based in Coplay, Pennsylvania, we attempt to answer these questions and more.
The quarterback
As always in pro football, you have to start with the quarterback. And for Eagles fans who have seen Wentz struggle at times because his receivers either can't haul in his throws or never see them in the first place, there is good news and bad news.
The good is that Wentz theoretically would be better with a more dependable supporting cast. According to STATS, the Eagles are tied for fourth in the league with 12 dropped passes. The only three teams with more drops all have losing records.
The bad is that even after taking all this into account, the overall analysis from SIS is that he's having a mediocre season.
Wentz's quarterback rating of 93.7 ranks 19th among the league's starters. But his Sports Info Solutions-derived independent quarterback rating (IQR), which considers the value of a quarterback independent of results outside of his control — e.g. dropped passes, dropped interceptions and throwaways — is 93.8, 24th among NFL starters.
Wentz has 42 passing points earned, a stat that combines expected points added (EPA) with other factors, including offensive line play, sacks, off-target passes, dropped passes and dropped interceptions. His 42 passing points rank 13th. EPA is described as the total change in the offense's expected points that came on passes thrown by the player.
By contrast, Wentz's IQR of 106.8 in his magical season of 2017 ranked seventh among the league's starters.
Receiving woes defined
Another reason for the offense's inconsistency this season has been lack of production from the receivers.
DeSean Jackson, limited by an abdominal injury to just one full game and a fraction of two others before going on injured reserve Tuesday, has the highest receiver rating (158.3) in the league. Receiver rating is the quarterback's traditional passer rating when targeting that receiver.
Jackson exploded in the season opener, catching eight passes for 154 yards, including a pair of touchdowns that went for 50-plus yards in a 32-27 victory over Washington.
The longest completion Wentz has tossed since has been 45 yards — to running back Miles Sanders. Otherwise, he has not had a vertical threat, and the analysis is bleak.
No wonder they're 2-0 in games in which Jackson catches a pass and 3-4 in all others.
Tight end Zach Ertz owns 16 receiving points, described as a "total of a player's EPA responsibility on targets using the Total Points system that distributes credit among all players on the field for a given play. For receivers, this includes accounting for offensive line play, off-target passes, dropped passes, and broken tackles."
That's tied for the fifth most among the league's tight ends. But his average of 3.3 yards after the catch is the worst in the league for all tight ends with 40 targets or more. Ertz has 75.
The Eagle with the second most receiving points is fellow tight end Dallas Goedert (nine). That's good for just 90th place in the league.
After him, Nelson Agholor has eight and Alshon Jeffery seven.
Solid up front
Not surprisingly, with 20 total points, right guard Brandon Brooks is ranked second in the league among offensive linemen, with right tackle Lane Johnson just behind at 19 and center Jason Kelce at 16.
What's more, Brooks' blown-block percentage of 0.5 is the fourth lowest among linemen with 200 or more snaps.
This is a great offensive line, which has been the biggest difference between 5-4 and 2-7.
Deficient on defense
Cornerback Ronald Darby came back to the Eagles in free agency last spring after finding no better offers on the table.
His points saved total of minus-12, third worst in the league, might say it all about why. The only players ranking below him have played at least two more games.
Two other Eagles, safety Johnathan Cyprien (minus-3) and cornerback Craig James (minus-3), also rank near the bottom, although Cyprien is gone.
The performance of their defensive backs is the most troubling dynamic on the team.
Coach Doug Pederson has proved he can scheme and/or adjust to cope with the absence of explosive receivers. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has not been able to overcome a secondary that's too leaky, despite the positive presence of safeties Rodney McLeod and Malcolm Jenkins, who have combined for 46 total points saved.
The Eagles have given up an average of 30.6 points per game against quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Matt Stafford, Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott and 15 points per game against quarterbacks Case Keenum, Luke Falk, Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky.
To summarize ...
You get the idea.
Their quarterback play has been less than great. Their receivers and pass defense have been less than average. It's something that not even a great offensive line, outstanding tight ends and a stout run defense often can combine to overcome.
