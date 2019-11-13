It’s always interesting in the playoffs to see different leagues face each other. Some conference around the state use the playoff to as a measuring stick against other leagues.
Teams from Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties went 6-1 against teams from outside that area.
The West Jersey Football League went 18-9 against teams from other leagues in the opening round of the state playoffs.
When are local teams playing in the next round of the playoffs?
Central Jersey, Group 1
(4) Buena at (1) Willingboro - Friday. 7 p.m.
(3) Salem at (2) Woodstown - Friday 7 p.m.
Central Jersey, Group 2
(4) Camden at (1) Pleasantville - Friday 7 p.m.
(3) Bernards at (2) Cedar Creek - Saturday 12 p.m.
Central Jersey, Group 4
(4) Middletown South at (1) Hammonton - Friday, 7 p.m.
(3) Toms River East at (2) Jackson Memorial - Friday 7 p.m.
South Jersey, Group 4
(5) Millville at (1)-Shawnee - Friday 7 p.m.
(7) Ocean City at (6) Long Branch - Friday 7 p.m.
Non-Public, Group 4
(9) Notre Dame at (1) St. Peter’s Prep - Friday 7 p.m.
(5) St. Augustine at (4) Seton Hall Prep - Saturday 1 p.m.
(6) Bergen Catholic at (3) Don Bosco Prep - Friday 7 p.m.
(10) Paramus Catholic at (2) St. Joseph (Mont.) - Saturday 1 p.m.
Non-Public, Group 2
(1) St. Joseph (Hamm.) - bye
(7) St. Mary (Ruth.) at (2) Holy Spirit
(6) Immaculata at (3) Hudson Catholic - Saturday 1 p.m.
(5) Montclair Immaculate at (4) Morris Catholic - Saturday 1 p.m.
