Phililies Mets Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

The Phillies are not in their usual television location Thursday.

Their game against the Los Angeees Dodgers, which began at 12:35 p.m. is on Youtube.com. Phillies ace pitcher Aaron Nola is on the mound.

The Dodgers (64-34) have the best record in the National League. The Phillies are (50-47) are in wild-card contention.

Here is the link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8aTUbhnYrKs

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

