Jim Pasquale hit two home runs and a single and had four RBIs to lead the Margate Hurricanes to a 7-6 win over the Margate Green Wave on Saturday in the Atlantic County Baseball League.
Jason Law hit a two-run homer for the winners, and Nolan Charlton had two doubles and three runs. Winning pitcher Alec Sachais gave up one run in five innings, striking out five.
The Hurricanes (2-0) built a 7-1 lead and held on to win.
For the Green Wave (1-2), Sam Daggers hit a solo homer, and Andrew Holmes added a two-run double.
spt_acbl
Margate hosted Ocean City in the ACBL league, for some of the first live sports since the Covid pandemic. Margate, NJ. July 7, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
