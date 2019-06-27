ACBL logo

The Margate Hurricanes beat Absecon 3-2 on Wednesday in the Atlantic County Baseball League as Chris Knott scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Singles by Avery Shepherd and Nolan Charlton, and a walk to Eric Fitzgerald, preceded the game-ending walk for the Hurricanes (13-1). Charlton, the winning pitcher in relief, had three hits, including a double. Steve Hewa and AJ Campbell each doubled in Absecon’s (2-12) two-run sixth inning.

Northfield 8, Hammonton 0: Winning pitcher Brandon Riggs (5-0) gave up one hit in five innings, with five strikeouts and two walks for Northfield (13-3).

Drew Roman worked two innings of relief, allowing one hit with three strikeouts and one walk. Tommy Burns went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI. JJ Swentkowski was 2 for 3 with an RBI double, and Justin Epifanio went 1 for 2 with two runs and two RBI. Hammonton fell to 6-8

