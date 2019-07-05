NEW YORK - As much as the Phillies struggle, there's always the New York Mets to make Philadelphia feel just a little bit better.
The Phillies scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning and beat New York 7-2 before 32,546 fans at Citi Field on Friday night.
The victory ended the Phillies two-game losing streak. Since June 1, Philadelphia is 5-0 against the Mets and 8-18 vs. the rest of the National League.
"How we respond to struggles and adversity is really what defines this club," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. "I continue to say our club battles back, is resilient and continues to get back up and work hard."
Friday marked the start of the Phillies final series before the All-Star break. With the way the club has struggled since June 1, Philadelphia needs some wins in New York to build some momentum.
Phillies center fielder Scott Kingery hit the first pitch of Friday's game 433 feet for a home run.
But Philadelphia would not get another hit off Mets ace Jacob deGrom until the seventh inning.
Meanwhile, the Mets built a 2-1 lead as New York rookie slugger Pete Alonso hit a home run and an RBI double off Phillies starter Vince Velasquez.
But there's no better cure for what ails Phillies bats than the Mets bullpen.
With the score tied at 2 in the top of the ninth, Philadelphia took advantage of Mets closer Edwin Diaz, who is in the midst of a nightmare season, allowing 21 runs in 33 1/3 innings.
J.T. Realmuto (2 for 5) led off with a double down the third base line. Jay Bruce followed with a single to give the Phillies a 3-2 lead. Two batters later, pinch hitter Sean Rodriguez knocked in a run with an RBI single. Jean Segura added a two-run double and Bryce Harper an RBI double. All told, Philadelphia sent 10 batters to the plate.
"That's what you ask for," Kingery said of the ninth. "Everyone to get on and just have great at-bats, at-bat after at-bat and keep the line moving. That's what we did."
The Phillies (46-42) will play the Mets on Saturday and Sunday at Citi Field before beginning the All Star break.
Philadelphia had better take advantage. After Sunday, the Phillies won't see the Mets again until Aug. 30.
