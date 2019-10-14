Eagles Vikings Football

Injuries to key players finally caught up to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The absences of wide receiver DeSean Jackson and cornerbacks Ronald Darby, Avonte Maddox and Jalen Mills proved costly in a 38-20 loss to Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"There’s some injuries, but again, I'm not going to use that as an excuse," Eagles coach Doug Pederson told the team's website Sunday. "We've got to get guys healthy, as we know, and get everybody focused on winning the next game (Sunday night at Dallas)."

The Eagles (3-3) are still tied for first place in the NFC East with the Cowboys (3-3), who suffered a 24-22 setback to the New York Jets on Sunday.

In Monday's livestreamed news conference, Pederson displayed confidence in his team's ability to bounce back with a strong effort next week, regardless of the injuries.

"People on the outside think the sky is falling, and everything is just crumbling," Pederson said. "We have a great opportunity against a great football team on Sunday night to go down and attempt to win a football game."

Jackson, the Eagles' only speed threat at wide receiver, missed his fourth straight game with an abdominal strain, and it appears as though he'll be a longshot to play against Dallas.

As a result of his absence, the Eagles' longest pass plays against the Vikings was provided by rookie running back Miles Sanders. He scored on a 32-yard pass from Carson Wentz and set up another touchdown with a 45-yard gain.

While Alshon Jeffery had a decent game, catching 10 passes for 76 yards and a 3-yard TD, wide receivers Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins and rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside combined for four receptions for 42 yards. Agholor had all four catches.

Jackson had eight catches for 154 yards, including two TDs of more than 50 yards, in the opener against Washington before getting hurt early in the next game at Atlanta.

"We didn't really get any of those deep shots going today," Wentz told the team's website Sunday. "Hats off to (the Vikings). There were some shots today that we didn't connect on. There were some other times where I might've missed some guys. But it's a good defense."

The Eagles' defense wasn't good against the Vikings.

Cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones both struggled. The Vikings' Kirk Cousins threw for a season-high 333 yards with four TDs. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had three TD receptions, including a 51-yarder and a 62-yarder.

"We're a confident group," Douglas told the Wilmington News Journal on Sunday. "We know what we can do. You’re not going to play in the league and not have a bad game. Everyone has a bad game, as a team and as an individual. We have to find out what we did wrong and fix it all up."

Mills is scheduled to come off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list this week. He hasn't played since suffering a foot injury midway through last season.

Pederson indicated Monday that Darby has a better chance of playing against the Cowboys.

"You have to be careful with Jalen," Pederson said. "He hasn't played in a while. I don't think it would be smart on our part to put him out there for a full 60-minute game if he's not ready to go. On the other hand, Darby has played this season, so I would expect him to play a little more (against Dallas)."

Roster moves

The Eagles made room for Mills on the active roster by waiving cornerback Ryan Lewis on Monday. The Eagles also signed running back De'Angelo Henderson to the practice squad.

