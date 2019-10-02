PHILADELPHIA — Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz had no idea what to expect when he was forced to use Craig James at cornerback against Green Bay last Thursday.
Until a few days before the game, James was on the practice squad and was playing on the scout team. Injuries to Sidney Jones and Avonte Maddox against the Packers, however, forced Schwartz to put him out there against Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
“I didn’t see anything from him in practice because he didn’t get any practice reps,” Schwartz said Monday. “That’s just where it was. Those are the first two defensive snaps he’s ever played in the NFL. But he was game. He was up for the challenge.”
James, a rookie free agent from Southern Illinois University, expected to be tested right away, and he was right.
Rodgers threw a pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on second-and-goal from the Eagles’ 3-yard line. James managed to deflect the pass just enough for Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham to intercept it during the Eagles’ 34-27 victory.
“I guess it was a pretty good way to start the ball rolling for my career,” James said Wednesday. “But people make plays all the time in this league. Luckily, this time it was me that made one.”
Except that it wasn’t luck.
Although he hadn’t gotten any practice reps, James made sure to be prepared in the event he would be needed. During games, the 5-foot-10, 195-pounder made sure to stay near the defensive backs on the sideline, asking questions about assignments and coverages.
He always stays after practice for extra help and studies the playbook at every opportunity.
“I didn’t want to be just standing on the sidelines, not paying attention,” James said. “I wanted to make sure that if I had to go in, I wouldn’t be lost out there.”
His opportunity came late in the game.
Jones left with a hamstring injury in the first quarter.
Later, Eagles safety Andrew Sendejo had a helmet-to-helmet collision with Maddox while they were trying to make a tackle.
Maddox was carted off with a concussion and neck injury, though he flew home with the team later that night.
With Ronald Darby (hamstring) out, Jalen Mills (knee) on the physically unable to perform list and Cre’Von LeBlanc (foot) on injured reserve, the Eagles were out of options.
That left Rasul Douglas and James as the cornerbacks.
“It’s easier when you’re out there with guys you’ve played with before,” Douglas said Wednesday. “Sidney and I know what the other one is thinking. When Craig was out there, I made sure to communicate with him, so we knew each other’s assignments.”
It was not unfamiliar territory for the Eagles’ secondary, which experienced a rash of injuries last season to Darby (knee), Mills (foot), Jones (hamstring) and safety Rodney McLeod (knee).
LeBlanc was claimed off waivers from Detroit at midseason and wound up starting the last four games and both playoff contests.
“I have said this a million times,” Schwartz said. “I sound like a broken record. It’s just our job in the NFL. I don’t think we can look at anything as holding us back. It’s our job to go out each week and find a way to win the game. It just is what it is.”
That situation figures to continue against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Darby and Maddox did not practice Wednesday and Jones was limited. James could wind up getting his first NFL start, though the team re-signed cornerback Orlando Scandrick on Tuesday.
“Things are happening so fast that it can be a little nervew-racking,” James said. “But at the end of the day, it’s still just football. It’s a game I’ve been playing since I was a little kid.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.