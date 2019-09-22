Isaiah Gerena made quite the debut for the Barnegat High School football team.
Gerena transferred to Barnegat from Holy Spirit last week. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Gerena caught nine passes for 145 yards as Barnegat beat Shore Regional 28-22. He also made four tackles, one for a loss, at defensive end.
Gerena is a Division I college prospect with scholarship offers from Morgan State, Bryant, Central Connecticut State University and Morehead State. Gerena was a Press All Star as a junior, catching 31 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns.
Barnegat (2-1) plays at Ocean Township (2-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.
