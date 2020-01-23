Jack Cella sank a free throw with two seconds left to give the Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team a 59-58 win over Pleasantville on Thursday night.
Cella scored a game-high 18 points for the Spartans. This Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game featured several lead changes.
Marquise McLaughlin (17 points) sank a driving layup with one minute left to give Pleasantville a 58-57 lead.
The Greyhounds had a chance to extend their lead but missed a free throw with 30 seconds left.
Henry Rovillard (14 points) of Spirit then sank 1 of 2 foul shots to tie the game at 58 with 29 seconds left.
Pleasantville had the ball with a chance to take the lead, but Spirit center Joe Glenn knocked a Greyhounds pass away. Christian Kalinowski recovered the ball and flipped a pass to Cella, who drove toward the basket. Pleasantville fouled him from behind with two seconds left.
Cella made the first free throw and missed the second to give Spirit the win.
Spirit led by as many as nine in the third quarter. Pleasantville forward Elijah Jones scored eight of his 14 points to spark the Greyhounds comeback.
Holy Spirit improves to 8-5, while Pleasantville drops to 7-8.
Holy Spirit 17 16 11 15 - 59
Pleasantville 16 15 7 20 – 58
HS – Kalinowski 12, Cella 18, Glenn 6, H. Rovillard 14, Smith 7, Steward 2
PV – Sanchez 5, McLaughlin 17, Rosado 11, Gonzalez 11, Jones 14
