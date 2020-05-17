Though the future is uncertain due to the pandemic, Jacob Heaton can't wait to be on the sidelines as a head coach for the first time.

On Wednesday, Heaton was named the St. Augustine Prep's soccer coach. He spent the last two seasons as an assistant under Steve Rolando, who led the team in 2019 to its first sectional title since 2010 with a win over rival Christian Brothers Academy. Rolando was with the team for 27 seasons, the last eight as head coach, before stepping down in January.

"I'm very, very excited," Heaton said. "I've been in and around the program for a number of years, and it's just a really exciting opportunity."

The 36-year-old grew up in Weymouth, Dorset, England. He graduated from the University of Hull in 2006 and played soccer semi-professionally for Whitton United F.C., a club that competes in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division. Heaton also spent time coaching in The Football Association.

He married and moved to Collingswood, Camden County, in 2013. Rolando offered him his first coaching job in the United States that year.

"I can't speak highly enough of Steve," Heaton said. "Steve gave me my first job in the states, and without him, I'm not sure where I'd be or what kind of success I would have had. I definitely wouldn't be the head coach of the Prep without Steve."

After spending a year with St. Augustine, Heaton was offered the head coaching position at Cumberland Regional. He spent four seasons coaching the Colts before returning to the Prep in 2018.

According to Heaton, one of the most important lessons he learned from Rolando was developing the culture of the program and "building a program the right way."

That being the case, the Hermits' new head coach said much won't change between his approach and Rolando's. Heaton will, however, try to incorporate daily film study into the team's practices.

COVID-19 restrictions have made this an unusual transition. Heaton said he plans to get his players together for a Zoom call Monday, and he wants to emphasize that even if they aren't able to begin practicing in the summer, they should still work on their craft from the safety of their homes.

"I'll just be checking in and making sure that everyone's OK," Heaton said. "I'll also kind of be reinforcing that this is an opportunity for people to work on conditioning. We can't go out and play at the moment, but we can try to stay in shape and maybe make some improvements in those areas."

The 2019 Hermits finished their season with a 19-5 record. They topped CBA 1-0 in the South Jersey Non-Public A final, but fell in the state final the next week.

The transition to Heaton's new role won't be the only change for the Hermits. The 2019 team featured 11 seniors.

"Those guys were incredible," Heaton said. "They're one of the best teams we've had in school history. There's definitely going to be some places up for grabs and some opportunities for the young guys coming through. I'm really lucky to be coaching at such a high-level program because we have phenomenal talent coming through every year."

