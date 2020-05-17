Though the future is uncertain due to the pandemic, Jacob Heaton can't wait to be on the sidelines as a head coach for the first time.
On Wednesday, Heaton was named the St. Augustine Prep's soccer coach. He spent the last two seasons as an assistant under Steve Rolando, who led the team in 2019 to its first sectional title since 2010 with a win over rival Christian Brothers Academy. Rolando was with the team for 27 seasons, the last eight as head coach, before stepping down in January.
"I'm very, very excited," Heaton said. "I've been in and around the program for a number of years, and it's just a really exciting opportunity."
The 36-year-old grew up in Weymouth, Dorset, England. He graduated from the University of Hull in 2006 and played soccer semi-professionally for Whitton United F.C., a club that competes in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division. Heaton also spent time coaching in The Football Association.
He married and moved to Collingswood, Camden County, in 2013. Rolando offered him his first coaching job in the United States that year.
"I can't speak highly enough of Steve," Heaton said. "Steve gave me my first job in the states, and without him, I'm not sure where I'd be or what kind of success I would have had. I definitely wouldn't be the head coach of the Prep without Steve."
After spending a year with St. Augustine, Heaton was offered the head coaching position at Cumberland Regional. He spent four seasons coaching the Colts before returning to the Prep in 2018.
According to Heaton, one of the most important lessons he learned from Rolando was developing the culture of the program and "building a program the right way."
That being the case, the Hermits' new head coach said much won't change between his approach and Rolando's. Heaton will, however, try to incorporate daily film study into the team's practices.
COVID-19 restrictions have made this an unusual transition. Heaton said he plans to get his players together for a Zoom call Monday, and he wants to emphasize that even if they aren't able to begin practicing in the summer, they should still work on their craft from the safety of their homes.
"I'll just be checking in and making sure that everyone's OK," Heaton said. "I'll also kind of be reinforcing that this is an opportunity for people to work on conditioning. We can't go out and play at the moment, but we can try to stay in shape and maybe make some improvements in those areas."
The 2019 Hermits finished their season with a 19-5 record. They topped CBA 1-0 in the South Jersey Non-Public A final, but fell in the state final the next week.
The transition to Heaton's new role won't be the only change for the Hermits. The 2019 team featured 11 seniors.
"Those guys were incredible," Heaton said. "They're one of the best teams we've had in school history. There's definitely going to be some places up for grabs and some opportunities for the young guys coming through. I'm really lucky to be coaching at such a high-level program because we have phenomenal talent coming through every year."
Player of the Year: Gabe Paz, Oakcrest
The senior scored a team-leading 27 goals, including the game-winner in overtime to beat St. Augustine Prep to capture the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title. Paz, who added 16 assists, led the Falcons (18-4-1) to their best finish in program history, which included a trip to the South Jersey Group II finals. Paz finished his career with 43 goals and 32 assists.
FIRST TEAM
FORWARD
Ahmad Brock, Egg Harbor Township
The junior scored a team-leading 27 goals and added 15 assists to lead the Eagles to the S.J. Group IV finals.
Elmer Alejandro Barahona, Plesantville
The sophomore scored 22 goals for the Greyhounds, who captured the CAL United Division title. He also had nine assists.
Sean Dougherty, Wildwood Catholic
The senior scored a team-leading 33 goals and added six assists. Dougherty finished his career with 66 goals and 15 assists.
David Gardner, Middle Township
The senior scored a team-leading 24 goals, eclipsing the 50-goal career mark. He also had five assists. Gardner finished his career with 56 goals and 15 assists.
Daniel Licona, Pleasantville
The junior scored 21 goals and added six assists. He will enter his senior campaign next season with 35 career goals and nine assists.
Mason Stokes, Oakcrest
The senior had 13 assists and scored 12 goals for the Falcons. He finished his career with 28 assists and 26 goals.
Kevin Witkoski, St. Augustine Prep
The senior scored a team-leading 17 goals to lead the Hermits to capture their first S.J. Non Public A title since 2010. He also had an assists.
MIDFIELD
Justin Bennett, Cumberland Regional
The senior scored 19 goals and had 13 assists to lead the Colts to the S.J. Group III quarterfinals. For his career, he has 20 goals and 13 assists.
Melvin Casco-Quintanilla, Pleasantville
The senior had a team-leading 24 goals for the Greyhounds. Casco-Quintanilla also had 23 assists.
De-Quawn Johnson, Holy Spirit
The senior 19 goals, which broke a 42-year program record for most goals in a single season. He also had two assists. He finished his career with 33 goals, which is the second-most in program history.
Kevin Kiernan, Southern Regional
The junior scored 20 goals and had two assists. He was named both the Ocean County and Shore Conference A South Player of the Year.
Antonio Matos, St. Augustine Prep
The senior scored 14 goals and had two assists. He finished his career with 26 goals and seven assists.
Ryan Pellegrino, Mainland Regional
The senior score 14 goals and added six assists to lead the Mustangs to the S.J. Group III semifinals.
DEFENSE
Brandon Berrio, Egg Harbor Township
The junior led the Eagles defense to seven shutouts. With his help, EHT advanced to the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association quarterfinals. He had seven assists and scored once.
Michael DaCosta, St. Augustine Prep
The senior was a major part of the Hermits' defense that had 11 shutouts. He also contributed on offense, scoring six goals.
Ben Hanneman, Southern Regional
The senior was the leader on a Rams defense that posted nine shutouts and allowed 13 goals in 18 games. He he had two assists and scored once to lead the Rams to the S.J. Group IV and Shore Conference quarterfinals.
Owen Kitch, St. Augustine Prep
The senior was dominate for the Hermits, typically defending the oppositions best player. Kitch also scored four goals. His efforts carried his team to the state Non Public A title game for the first time since 2010.
Shawn McCourt, Oakcrest
The senior anchored the Falcons defense to seven shutouts. McCourt also added two assists and a goal. For his career, he led the defense to 23 shutouts and scored four goals.
GOALIE
Anthony Libero, St. Augustine Prep
The senior made 117 saves and recorded 11 shutouts in 24 games. Libero finished his three-year career with 227 saves, 27 shutouts and posted a 41-10 record.
SECOND TEAM
Forward
Jake Bodine, Cumberland Regional
Nick Bozzi, Mainland Regional
Nick Cacopardo, Oakcrest
James Endicott, Cedar Creek
Jude Hill, Vineland
Scott Wiltshire, Cape May Tech
Midfield
Asembo Augo, Oakcrest
Brendon Bartha, Middle Township
Kyle Bartleson, St. Augustine Prep
Devon Ford, Mainland Regional
Fisher Hudak, Ocean City
EJ Martin, Egg Harbor Township
Defense
Tommy Bolle, Wildwood Catholic
Geoffrey Dash, Millville
Jeffrey Delgadillo, Pleasantville
Michael Hamlyn, Cumberland Regional
Michael O’Brien, Oakcrest
Goalie
Nate Goranson, Millville
Ryan Liberty, Oakcrest
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Absegami
Kingsley Nomah
ACIT
Chris Benedek
Jeffrey Sanchez- Gonzalez
Atlantic City
Fabian Valdieviezo
Barnegat
Grady Edwards
Sean Toner
Matt White
Bridgeton
Victor Salas
Buena Regional
Michael Blasberg
Ross Ennis
Cape May Tech
Lucas Gehring
Zach Kershaw
Anthony Paluch
Cedar Creek
David Bieniakowski
Austin Gross
Cumberland Regional
Miguel Flores
Michael Hamlyn
Egg Harbor Township
Nathan Biersbach
Cole Gordon
Tyler Weller
Hammonton
Tom Dawson
Cole Gambone
Holy Spirit
Matthew Baker
Lacey Township
Kody Besser
Mike Cyphers
Lower Cape May Regional
Mark Ryan
T.J. Shoffler
Mainland Regional
Zach Matik
Middle Township
Max Gilbert
Braiden Scarpa
Millville
Josh Dion
Treshan Stevenson
Oakcrest
Colin Veltri
Ocean City
John Lindsay
Ori Levy-Smith
Pinelands Regional
Tony Aguilar
Johnny Hart
Nathan Szwed
Pleasantville
Jeffrey Delgadillo
Ricardo Exantus
Abdiel Gonzalez
Randy Monroy
Southern Regional
Ryan Leavitt
Nico Leonard
St. Augustine Prep
Mike Balestriere
CJ Ottinger
Vineland
David Fanucci
Denis Maguire
Wildwood Catholic
Connor Farrell
Matt Vodges
Wildwood
Erubey Sanchez
Corlen Vallese
