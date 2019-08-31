Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
PISCATAWAY — All senior Jada Byers wants is a chance to play on a college field.
The St. Joseph running back showed he can be spectacular in that setting Saturday afternoon.
Byers rushed for 133 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Wildcats beat Highland Regional 34-20 at Rutgers University in the season opener for both teams.
The 5-foot-7, 165-pound Byers’ lone college scholarship offer is from Sacred Heart University in Connecticut. This is despite Byers being one of the state’s most accomplished players.
“When I come to big games like this, I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can’t wait to play on that field one day,’ “ Byers said. “Today the dream came true. I know if a coach was out there watching, they were probably like, ‘We need to offer this kid.’”
Highland running back Johnny Martin rushed for 240 yards and scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but the day belonged to Byers and St. Joe. The Wildcats led 34-6 with five minutes left in the game. Byers also caught five passes for 93 yards.
It’s not just the yardage that Byers produces that draws attention. It’s how he consistently makes would-be tacklers miss that wows fans.
“He never ceases to amaze me,” St. Joe coach Paul Sacco said. “He’s here. He’s there. He’s stepping over people. You just have to laugh. He’s like watching a video game.”
Saturday’s game was one of the most anticipated of the opening weekend. St. Joe, the defending state non-Public II champion, is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Highland, a South Jersey Group IV contender, is No. 11.
The game was an especially attractive matchup because of Byers and Martin.
Byers began the season with 3,558 career rushing yards, while Martin gained 2,002 yards last season. Unlike Byers, the 5-8, 185-pound Martin has multiple scholarship opportunities, including offers from Rutgers, Syracuse and Temple.
The game was played Rutgers’ SHI Stadium as part of the Rumble on Raritan showcase. This event featured three games Saturday as well as more next weekend.
“I texted (Martin) last night and said, ‘Let’s go put a show on,’” Byers said. “It’s no beef or nothing. There’s always competition out here. I think I showed I was more electrifying than him.”
The contest turned in St. Joe’s favor at the end of the first half.
With St. Joe leading 8-6, Highland missed a 34-yard field goal. St. Joe took over at its own 20 with 1 minute, 28 seconds left in the first half.
Byers ran for 23 yards and caught a 42-yard pass from Jayden Shertel. Two plays later, Shertel threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Keshon Griffin to give the Wildcats a 14-6 halftime lead.
Byers and St. Joe dominated nearly all of the second half. He scored three touchdowns, and the final two brought many fans out of their seats.
Byers ran 55 yards for a score late in the third quarter. His final score came on a 36-yard bubble screen in the fourth quarter. On that play, he eluded five would-be tacklers, sprinted from right to left across the field and powered away from another defender near the goal line.
“I saw there was an opening,” Byers said. “I cut it back, and I was like, ‘I have to get it in the end zone.’ I just kept my eyes upfield and kept making moves.”
St. Joe did a solid job against Martin until the final five minutes when he scored on 38- and 73-yard runs. Defensive end Griffin made three tackles for losses.
Byers and Martin were the last two players shake hands at midfield after the game.
Byers projects as a slot receiver in college because of his size. Byers said he occasionally walks around his Bridgeton home and wonders why more colleges aren’t interested in him. His friends telephone and say he should have more scholarship offers.
“If he was 5-11 and 190 pounds, he’d probably be with Nick Saban (in Alabama),” Sacco said. “It is what it is. Somebody has to give the kid a chance.”
