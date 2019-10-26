HAMMONTON — Jada Byers’ versatility helped him set another scoring record and enabled St. Joseph High School to clinch a division championship Saturday.
The senior running back/defensive back scored four touchdowns, including two on defense, to lead the Wildcats to a 41-16 victory over Timber Creek.
St. Joe (7-1), ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, clinched the West Jersey Football League Continental Division title.
“Winning the division was our first goal before the season,” Wildcats coach Paul Sacco said. “Now we just have to keep moving forward. We’ve got more big games coming, starting with next week against Holy Spirit.”
Byers’ four TDs increased his career total to 91, breaking the record for a Cape-Atlantic League school. Former Ocean City running back Kevin Sinclair held the previous mark of 87.
The 5-foot-7, 170-pound Byers has his sights set on a couple of other marks. Paulsboro graduate Kevin Harvey owns the South Jersey records for career touchdowns (101) and points (656). Byers ended Saturday with 570 points.
“I’m going for it, and I’m going to get it,” Byers said.
His exploits Saturday included an electric, 102-yard interception return for a TD that left everyone stunned.
Byers grabbed the errant pass and immediately headed up the right side. He weaved his way to the other sideline, juking and spinning past four Timber Creek players on his way to the end zone.
“I know it’s an understatement, but that kid is legit, man,” Chargers coach Rob Hinson said. “He’s freaking legit. I haven’t seen many players like him on the high school level.”
Byers scored both defensive touchdowns in the second quarter to help the Wildcats build a 28-3 halftime lead.
Timber Creek trailed 14-3 and was looking to draw closer when a Chargers wide receiver lost control of the football after hurdling a St. Joseph defender. Byers scooped up the fumble and dashed up the sideline for a 65-yard TD.
His interception came two possessions later.
“That was so beautiful because we worked on our goal-line defense all week,” said Byers, who had two interceptions and a fumble recovery. “Once I caught the ball, I knew I had to bring it back (for a touchdown). I take a lot of pride in my defense.”
The entire Wildcats defense played a big role in the win.
The unit forced five turnovers, all in the first half: three fumbles and two interceptions. Junior defensive end Keshon Griffin, one of the state’s top underclassmen, set up St. Joe’s first touchdown, a 21-yard touchdown pass from junior Jayden Shertel to senior wide receiver Tyrell Russell, by ripping the ball away from a Timber Creek runner.
The turnovers offset an impressive performance by Timber Creek sophomore quarterback Donovan Leary. The 6-3, 190-pounder completed 24 of 43 passes for 301 yards with one TD.
St. Joe’s offense also was productive.
Byers rushed for 163 yards on 20 carries, including a series in which he took direct snaps out of the Wildcat formation in the fourth quarter. Junior running back Ahmad Ross rushed for 63 yards and a TD while also delivering punishing blocks for Ross.
“Sometimes I feel like I’m digging through a box of Cracker Jacks with this team because I never know what kind of prize I’m going to find at the bottom,” Sacco said. “It seems like they have a way of stepping up in big games, though, and I hope it continues.”
Timber Creek — 0 3 7 6 — 16
St. Joseph — 7 21 0 13 — 41
FIRST QUARTER
SJ — Russell 21 pass from Shertel. (DelGozzo kick)
SECOND QUARTER
TC — Coluccio 44 field goal.
SJ — Byers 1 run. (DelGozzo kick)
SJ — Byers 65 fumble return. (DelGozzo kick)
SJ — Byers 102 interception return. (DelGozzo kick)
THIRD QUARTER
TC — Boyd 22 pass from Leary. (Coluccio kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
SJ — Byers 63 run. (Kick failed)
TC — James 9 pass from Leary. (Pass failed)
SJ — Ross 6 run. (DelGozzo kick)
Records: Timber Creek 4-3; St. Joseph 7-1.
Cherokee 7, St. Augustine Prep 20 - FINAL
The Hermits, ranked third in The Press Elite 11, improved to 4-3.
Kanye Udoh rushed for 220 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Raikes added a rushing touchdown. Luke Snyder made two field goals.
Cherokee fell to 3-4.
Kingsway Regional 27, Holy Spirit 47 - FINAL
Egg Harbor Township 18, Bridgeton 12 - FINAL
The Egg Harbor Township football team beat Bridgeton 18-12 in a West Jersey Football League Continental Division game.
For the Eagles, junior Christopher Decker had 22 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
Avery McKim had 12 carries for 81 yards. Quarterback Christian Rando was 7 of 15 for 80 yards and a rushing touchdown.For Bridgeton, Domitris Mosley caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from James Smith. Later in the game, Jymere Melendez caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jermaine Bell.
EHT improved to 3-4.
The Bulldogs fell to 1-6.
EHT 0 6 6 6—18
Bridgeton 0 6 0 6—12
SECOND QUARTER
E— Decker 1 run (kick fail)
B— Mosley 17 pass from Smith (conversion fail)
THIRD QUARTER
E— Decker 9 run (conversion fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
E— Rando 1 run (conversion fail)
B— Melendez 17 pass from Bell (conversion fail)
Millville 36, Atlantic City 2 - FINAL
Pitman 20, Cumberland Regional 14 - FINAL
Pleasantville 21, Buena Regional 14 - FINAL
Southern Regional 0, St. John Vianney 21 - FINAL
Lacey Township 17, Point Borough 7 - FINAL
Asbury Park 15, Barnegat 9 - FINAL
Eastern Regional 21, Hammonton 35 - FINAL
The Blue Devils improved to 6-2 with the win over Eastern.
The Vikings fell to 4-3.
