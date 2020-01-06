Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Middle Township's Aubrey Hunter #21 drives to the basket against Wildwood Catholic Lauren McCallion #15 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Wildwood Catholic Marianna Papazoglou #31 drives to the basket against Middle Township's Aubrey Hunter #21 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Wildwood Catholic Leona Macrina #3 battle for the ball against Middle Township’s Sophia Terenik #35 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Middle Township’s Kira Sides #2 attempts a shot against Wildwood Catholic Marianna Papazoglou #31 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle High School Monday JAn 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Wildwood Catholic Gabby Turco #13 attempts a shot against Middle Township’s Maddie Barber #11 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle High School Monday JAn 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Wildwood Catholic Gabby Turco #13 drives to the basket against Middle Township's Kate Herlihy #12 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Wildwood Catholic Gabby Turco #13 battle for the ball against Middle Township's Kate Herlihy #12 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Wildwood Catholic Kimmy Casiello #12 drives to the basket against Middle Township's Sophia Terenik #35 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Jada Elston only made one basket Monday.
But it made all the difference.
Elston drained a 3-point shot late in the fourth quarter to lead the Middle Township High School girls basketball team to a 35-32 victory over previously undefeated Wildwood Catholic in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game.
The freshman’s long-range basket, which proved to be the game-winner, gave Middle a 34-32 lead with 1 minute, 47 seconds remaining in regulation.
And then Middle’s fans erupted.
The Panthers, ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 5-1. The Crusaders fell to 7-1.
“We work on it and practice all the time,” said Elston, 14, of Woodbine. “We just work on making shots like that and being ready to make them. Without them pushing me harder in practice every day, I wouldn’t have been able to make that.”
Elston said she knew the shot was going in after it left her hands.
“I started to believe in myself,” she said. “ I know I can make big shots like that when needed.”
Middle coach John Leahy smiled when talking about the first-year player.
“She’s only 14 years old, and we are kind of throwing her to the dogs a little bit,” Leahy said. “But she’s handling it pretty well.
“I think the other kids are bringing her along. I’m just so proud of her and proud of the rest of the team.”
Both teams started slow offensively, but the Panthers built a 7-2 lead late in the first quarter. Wildwood Catholic then called a timeout to regroup.
After the timeout, Crusaders senior Gabby Turco made back-to-back 3-pointers, helping them go on an 8-0 run to take a 10-7 lead into the second quarter.
“When you have two great teams, two well-coached teams, and two disciplined teams battling it out against each other,” Wildwood Catholic coach Steve DiPatri, “sometimes you feel each other out. That was evident in the first half.”
But the Middle defense held the Crusaders to two points in the second quarter, taking a 13-12 lead into halftime.
“Obviously, it’s a big game, and you expect it to be close,” Leahy said. “Even though we both have upperclassmen, I think both teams were a little tight in the beginning. Both teams had a plan on defense and executed it very well.”
The second half was different offensively — Middle scored 22 and Wildwood Catholic 20.
The Crusaders’ Marianna Papazoglou had 10 second-half points. The junior standout scored 12 in the game, including a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter that gave her team the lead.
Turco scored 10 points. Alyia Gray-Rivera and Kimmy Casiello each made 3-pointers in the second-half.
“I think the game got more of a flow in the second half,” DiPatri said. “It came down to the last possession. Their kid (Elston) hit a big shot at the end. That was the difference on the scoreboard.
“Congratulations to Middle tonight.”
The Panthers’ Kate Herlihy led the team with 13 points. She was 7 for 9 from the free-throw line. Aubrey Hunter had eight points. Maddie Barber had seven, including a 3-pointer.
Middle defeated the Crusaders twice last year. They will meet again at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 in North Wildwood.
“Every game we play against them we know is going to be close,” Leahy said. “We know it’s going to come down to a couple possessions here and there. We beat a good team tonight on a home store. And if we want to be good, these are the games we have to win.”
