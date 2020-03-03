Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The junior transferred this school year from Sterling High School to Our Lady of Mercy Academy because she wanted more playing time on the basketball team.
And Harris has played a key role this season for OLMA.
That was evident Monday night.
Harris scored a game-high 14 points to lead the eighth-seeded Villagers to a 46-27 victory over ninth-seeded Holy Cross Prep in a South Jersey Non-Public B first-round game.
OLMA (19-8) tied the program record for most wins in a season.
Harris, who says she enjoys the family atmosphere at OLMA, started each game this season.
“It feels great,” said Harris, 17, of Lindenwold, Camden County. “Coming here as a transfer, I didn’t know how it would go at first. It feels great to do that for the school because they’ve done everything they could for me.
“And everyone is happy. So I’m happy.”
OLMA led 12-8 after the first quarter. But the Villagers applied stronger defense and were more aggressive in the paint as the game unfolded and eventually built a commanding lead.
The Villagers outscored the Lancers 34-19 over the final three quarters. OLMA led 35-18 after the third quarter.
Harris scored 12 of her 14 points in the second and third quarters.
“I knew I had to crash the boards more,” Harris said. “I had to start running back and forth more. I had trouble with that earlier in the season, but now I’m crashing the boards more and succeeding more in the post.”
Olivia Fiocchi scored 12 points, including two 3-pointers, for OLMA. The sophomore scored seven first-half points to help the Villagers take a 24-14 halftime lead.
Senior Ava Casale, who has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Immaculata University, scored six points. Drew Coyle, a freshman, Sydney Prescott and Angelina Dragone each scored four. Cassidy Garcia added two.
“At halftime, (OLMA) coach (Tom McNelia) told us we were up by 10 but need to keep getting ahead of them,” Fiocchi said. “We wanted to make sure we were going to win.”
The Villagers will travel to top-seeded Trenton Catholic (25-1) for a quarterfinal game Thursday. Trenton Catholic, ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, is considered one of the best teams in the state.
“I’m looking forward to Trenton Catholic,” said Fiocchi, 16, of Vineland. “It’s going to be difficult. But I’m just glad that we are still playing in March and have another game with the seniors.”
McNelia said the team accomplished its two main goals this season — finish in the top eight in the Cape-Atlantic League and earn a home playoff game.
The Villagers made the CAL Tournament last week as the seventh seed. The top eight teams qualified for the tournament.
“We achieved both of our goals,” McNelia said. “Everything else is icing right now. We get to go play one of the better teams in the state (Trenton Catholic). That’s why you do this, to go play the best.
“We’ll just go up and play the best we can play. That’s all we can do. We can’t worry about how we play. I say it daily to them: It’s about how you play, not who you play.”
