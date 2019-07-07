NEW YORK - The Phillies pitching issues got worse Sunday morning.
Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said Jake Arrieta has been pitching with a bone spur in his right elbow. Arrieta will be evaluated by team doctors this week.
"He's the toughest guy out there and has wanted to pitch through it," Kapler said Sunday morning. "And we always respect the competitor that Jake is."
The team will make a decision on Arrieta's status after the examination, according to Kapler.
“I think luckily we have the All-Star break to kind of evaluate," Kapler said. "It's important to get some feedback from our team doctors before we cross that bridge.”
Kapler said Arrieta first told him of the injury a couple of days ago before Arrieta threw his normal bullpen session between starts.
"He expressed that it was something he was going to work through," Kapler said.
But that might not be possible.
Arrieta has struggled this season with an 8-7 record and a 4.67 ERA. Since May 1, he has allowed 44 runs in 69 innings. On Saturday, Arrieta gave up 11 hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings as the Phillies lost to the New York Mets 6-5.
Arrieta's injury could have an even bigger impact because of how the Phillies starting rotation has performed.
Starters Vince Velasquez (2-5, 4.63 ERA, Zach Eflin (7-8, 3.78 ERA) and Nick Pivetta (4-3, 5.84 ERA) have been anything but reliable.
Kapler didn't want to speculate on what it would mean for the Phillies if Arrieta had to miss extended time.
"The more information we can get from Jake and from our team doctors," Kapler said. "The better equipped we are to make good decisions on behalf of both Jake for the long term and for the Philadelphia Phillies.”
