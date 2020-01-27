OCEAN CITY — There was not an empty seat in the Ocean City High School gymnasium Monday night.
And the only moment of silence was during the national anthem — until the last few lines, when both student and fan sections proudly sang along.
The Red Raiders boys basketball team hosted Cape-Atlantic League National Division rival Mainland Regional.
It was an instant thriller.
Jake Cook scored 16 points to lead the Mustangs to a 62-58 victory over the Red Raiders. Mainland extended its winning streak to four games.
Mainland, which also defeated Ocean City 63-62 on Jan. 3, improved to 12-4. The Red Raiders fell to 7-8.
“Obviously, it feels phenomenal to go 2-0 against your rival,” Mainland coach Dan Williams said. “They are always nerve-wracking. These games always come down to the end, and that’s because they have some tough, gritty players and a great coach.
“(Ocean City coach John Bruno) has been doing it for a long time, and he’s pretty good at it.”
Mainland led 47-45 after the third quarter. The Mustangs extended that lead to 54-47 midway through the fourth.
Cook, who did not play in the second quarter due to foul trouble, was impressive down the stretch, scoring seven fourth-quarter points.
“We all came out of the locker room and said to each other, ‘We are going to give it our all,’” said Cook, 17, of Somers Point. “We just went out and dominated together. That’s all that matters. We play as a team.”
The Red Raiders continued to fight, however, cutting the Mustangs’ lead to 58-57 with 38.4 seconds remaining.
But after being forced to foul, the Mustangs took a 60-58 lead with 11.9 seconds remaining.
“When these two teams get together, there is always some extra juice,” Bruno said. “Everybody wants to play a little harder and do things a little bit faster. It really teaches these kids what competition is.”
Mainland led 18-12 after the first quarter. The Mustangs then built a 10-point lead late in the second quarter, but the Red Raiders closed the second half on an 8-3 run, making their deficit 29-25.
“It was a competitive game,” Bruno said. “I was happy with how we competed.”
The Mustangs’ JaQuan Mace had 12 points, including a clutch 3-point shot late in the first half. Zach Matik and Luke Mazur each added 11 points. Mazur had three 3-pointers.
Gannon Brady led the Red Raiders with 24 points, including three 3-pointers. The junior had 13 third-quarter points, helping Ocean City outscore Mainland 20-18.
Tommy Finnegan added 14 points. Joe Repetti had 12, including two 3s. Brady was 7 for 9 from the free-throw line. Repetti was 4 for 6 from the line.
Mainland 18 11 18 15 — 62
Ocean City 12 13 20 13— 58
OC — Brady 24, Finnegan 14, Repetti 12, Rhodes 5, Hoag 2, Jamison 1.
MR — Mazur 11, Matik 11, Tamanini 6, Cook 16, Mace 12, Osunniyi 2
3-pointers— Mazur (3), Tamanini (2), Matik, Mace MR; Brady (3) Repetti (2), OC
Records— Mainland 12-4; Ocean City 7-8.
