The Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team Middle Township 57-34 in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game at home Friday.
Mainland improved to 11-4.
Jake Cook scored 16 points for Mainland Regional. Luke Mazur added 11, and Angelo DeRosa contributed two. Tony Tamanini (9), Kareem Spence (3), Nana Osunniyi (12) and JaQuan Mace (4) also scored.
Matt Marino and Jeremiah Camacho scored 13 points each for Middle Township (5-9). Torey Harris added four. John Leahy and Miles Sapp had two points each.
Middle: 10 2 13 9−34
Mainland: 14 13 16 14−57
New Foundation 59,
Wildwood 48
Omariam McNeal led the Warriors with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Seamus Fynes had 13 points, six steals, three assists and two rebounds. Diante Miles had 10 points, three assists and two steals. Joel Robinson, Ethan Bruke and Karl Brown each scored two.
Max McGrath had eight rebounds.
Wildwood:12 9 6 21−48
New Foundation:15 10 11 23−59
Atlantic Christian 71,
Cumberland Reg. 25
Ben Noble led Atlantic Christian with 33 points. Landon Shivers added 10. Aaron Glancey contributed seven and Dan Roland had six. Malachi Green scored five.
Matt Paulson scored 12 points for Cumberland Regional. Alex Backwell and William Probasco had four each.
Cumberland: 2 7 7 9−25
Atl. Christian: 28 20 18 5−71
From Thursday
Lakewood 46,
Barnegat 42
Jaxon Baker scored 11 points for Barnegat (9-3). Nicholas Revello added 10. Brendan Revello and Isaiah Gerena added nine each. Tyler Quinn scored two and Jared Krey had one.
Lakewood improved to 7-5.
Barnegat: 4 12 15 11−42
Lakewood: 12 13 8 13−46
Southern Reg. 39,
Toms River North 24
Ben Ridgway had 16 points and eight rebounds for Southern (10-4). Luke Infurna added five points and four rebounds. Jay Silva finished with 11 points and four rebounds. Other scorers were Will Devane (4), Nick Devane (2) and Jake Hughes (1).
Jalen Folsom scored 12 for Toms River North (3-10). Phil Fred scored six. Steve Beaton (4) and Nick Luongo (2) also scored.
Toms River: 0 1 10 14−24
Southern: 10 8 9 12−39
Wrestling
Pemberton Twp. 39,
Egg Harbor Twp. 36
106— Gianvito Coyne P d. Antonio Delano 8-6; 113— Sean Dever E p. Willie Nunez (2:50); 120— Dominic Rodriquez P p. Vincent Faldetta (0:46); 126— Nicholas Faldetta E p. Jackson Priar (1:46); 132— Hector Reye E p. Robert Aldrich (1:40); 138— Matthew Kaiser P p. Michael Brito (2:00); 145— Victor Nguyen E p. Dwayne Phelps (1:01); 152— James Tucker E p. Jacob Meade (0:50); 160— Mike Soden P p. Micah Bird E (0:44); 170— Kevin Adams E p. Jacob Pittman (2:50); 182— Justice Cheaon P p. Valentino Nunez Priego (1:01); 195— Anthony Hamilton P p. Matthew Marshall (0:13); 220— double forfeit; 285— Leo Yang P p. Juan Carlos Delgado Lopez (1:50).
Match began at 113
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.