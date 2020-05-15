Since his rookie season in 2011, Philadelphia Eagles starting center Jason Kelce has looked down the line toward his left and primarily seen Jason Peters at tackle.
That sight will probably change this season.
Although he’s one of the best players in franchise history with nine Pro-Bowls, Peters is a 38-year-old free agent, who has struggled to stay on the field and complete games because of injuries the past two seasons.
“It is hard to imagine potentially playing without Jason Peters,” Kelce said in a Zoom news conference Wednesday. “The personality, the guy that he’s been to this organization. At some point, it’s going to be the end for all of us.”
It appears the Eagles want to hand the left tackle job to 2019 first-round draft choice Andre Dillard. But Dillard struggled at times last season. He started four games, including one at right tackle, and was benched at halftime in one. Fans and media wonder if he’s up to the job.
Kelce thinks he is.
“Andre’s a guy that’s got incredible physical abilities,” Kelce said. “He’s very quick-twitch. He can move his feet really well. He’s athletic. He’s smart. He’s got a lot of the things that are hard to get, if you don’t have them.”
Kelce said Dillard’s biggest problem last season — a lack of power — can be corrected.
“Whether it’s playing with better technique, adding some weight, adding strength, that’ll all get better,” Kelce said. “He already has the things you can’t necessarily get better at.”
As for Kelce, fans and media have speculated how much longer he will continue to play. Kelce, 32, made fun of such questions when he announced a few weeks ago in a Instagram post that he had retired from arm wrestling.
Kelce, who is signed through 2021, said he emerged from last season in good shape physically.
“I can’t say this enough,” Kelce told reporters. “When I decide to retire (from football), you guys will know. It’ll be a very loud and emphatic statement.”
