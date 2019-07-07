ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Blackjacks aren't going anywhere for at least another year.
The city's Arena Football League franchise will return to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall for the 2020 season, according to Arena League Executive Committee President Ron Jaworski.
"We'll definitely be back," Jaworski said Saturday in a brief conversation at halftime of the Blackjacks' 50-45 loss to the Philadelphia Soul. "We've got big things planned for Atlantic City."
The Blackjacks are expected to play at least three total seasons at Boardwalk Hall, thanks in part to a three-year agreement with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority that provides $500,000 in capital expenditures.
Jaworski also announced during a podcast Saturday the league is planning on adding at least two franchises for next season. The Blackjacks are currently one of six Arena League teams.
An announced crowd of 7,104 — the largest of the season at Boardwalk Hall — showed up Saturday night. The Blackjacks have averaged 5,263 fans per game with one regular-season game remaining. They will take on the Baltimore Brigade on July 21 in hopes of earning a spot in the playoffs.
Team officials are expecting attendance to improve next season. The Blackjacks, which are owned by the league and operated by Trifecta Sports and Entertainment, got off to a late start this year in terms of marketing, merchandising and community involvement. For example, the team was not named the Blackjacks until early March, less than two months before the first game.
"I wouldn't judge us this year with the exception of the quality of the product on the field," Trifecta CEO George Manias said in an May interview. "It's going to take time to establish ourselves in the marketplace. But things are definitely heading in the right direction."
The Blackjacks' playoff chances took a hit with Saturday's loss.
Quarterback Dan Raudabaugh threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Darius Prince with 13.3 seconds left to give the Soul their 50-45 win.
"I challenged our team to give me four quarters, and that's just what they did," Blackjacks coach Ron James said. "That was two good teams out there. Unfortunately, they just made one more play than we did."
The Albany Empire (8-2), the Soul (7-4) and the Brigade (6-4) have all clinched playoff berths. The Blackjacks (4-7) are currently in fifth place, one and a half games behind fourth-place Washington Valor (5-5).
In order to reach the playoffs, the Blackjacks need to beat Baltimore on July 21 and Washington must lost its final two games against Baltimore on Saturday and the Columbus Destroyers on July 20, respectively.
"Any loss is tough, but this one really hurt us," James said. "The fact that we no longer control our own destiny and have to depend on other teams to lose is brutal."
The Blackjacks have their bye next week, which will allow them to deal with some injuries.
Quarterback Warren Smith Jr., a Lacey Township High School graduate who now teaches and coaches at the school, suffered a right foot injury in the fourth quarter Saturday when he jammed his foot while scrambling.
Smith was limping badly for the rest of the game, which may have contributed to a pick-six interception that gave the Soul a 44-37 lead with 2:29 remaining. But he rebounded with a touchdown pass to Antwane Grant with 30 seconds to go. Grant then scored on a two-point conversion to put the Blackjacks ahead 45-44.
"I call Warren 'The Guru,'" Grant said. "He was hurt, but he just told us he was going to do what he had to do to help us. You've got to love playing with a guy like that."
Smith was clearly in pain — he hopped onto the field on one foot before the start of the final possession — but played through the injury and wound up completing 22 of 33 passes for 306 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions and also ran for a TD.
Smith was hurt to the point where injured quarterback Randy Hippeard, who has been sidelined for the last three games with a knee injury, went into the locker room to put on a pair of shoulder pads and his jersey in case he needed to play.
"Randy went back and got dressed in case we needed him in an emergency situation," James said. "But Warren was able to stay out there and he really battled. The entire team battled out there."
