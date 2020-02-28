Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Jay Bruce during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
This is a 2020 photo of Jay Bruce of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team. This image reflects the Phillies active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
This is a 2020 photo of Jay Bruce of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team. This image reflects the Phillies active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Jay Bruce during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
This is a 2020 photo of Jay Bruce of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team. This image reflects the Phillies active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
This is a 2020 photo of Jay Bruce of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team. This image reflects the Phillies active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Opening day is still four weeks away, too much time for even betting men to count out Andrew McCutchen.
But take this to the bank: Even if the veteran left fielder starts the season on time, he won't be able to withstand 155 games on a surgically reconstructed knee ligament.
It's a good thing, then, for the Phillies that McCutchen's backup has the sixth-most home runs of any player since 2008.
Remember Jay Bruce?
He started only four of the final 66 games last season because of injuries, including a strained flexor tendon in his left arm that prevented him from throwing. But he's healthy now and back in the Phillies' outfield mix (with the Seattle Mariners picking up all but $1.375 million of his $14 million salary), and he has every intention of adding to his total of 312 career homers.
"I'm definitely not just settling in as, 'Oh, I'm going to be the fourth outfielder,' or whatever," Bruce said the other day. "I want to give myself the best opportunity to do my job as I've always done it."
One problem: The Phillies might not have many opportunities for him.
Bruce, who turns 33 on April 3, plays the outfield corners and a smidgen of first base. The Phillies are covered there, with McCutchen penciled into left field and Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins written on manager Joe Girardi's lineup cards in permanent marker at right field and first base, respectively.
So, what does that mean for Bruce, who averaged 581 plate appearances per year from 2008 to 2017 and has hit at least 20 homers in 10 of his 12 major-league seasons?
Bruce isn't sure, but experience tells him not to sweat it, either.
"Yeah, if things stand, it might be a little bit (of a different role)," he said. "But in baseball, things are usually pretty fluid."
Take last season, for example. The Phillies acquired Bruce from Seattle for a single-A infielder on June 2 to provide left-handed pop off the bench. One day later, McCutchen blew out his knee and Bruce took over in left field.
The point is, stuff happens. McCutchen is not yet playing in spring-training games. Maybe he's ready for the season opener March 26 at Marlins Park. Maybe he needs more time. When he does return, he will need periodic rest, even if he doesn't think so.
"Whatever they need me to do, I'll be ready to play," said McCutchen, who averaged 155 games per season from 2010 to 2018. "I'm stronger. When I come back, I'll be stronger."
Regardless, Bruce will prepare for regular at-bats and adjust accordingly. Besides, it's not as if he can't still play every day. He hit 24 homers and slugged .575 in 268 at-bats before the All-Star break last season. In his first two weeks with the Phillies, he had four doubles and seven homers and slugged .662 in 68 at-bats.
"In Philly, before I got hurt, I was like supremely myself," Bruce said. "I was playing every day. I was getting an opportunity to get consistent at-bats. I was basically what I've always been."
Bruce doesn't see any reason that he can't keep right on going. He would like to play three or four, maybe even five more years.
The only active players with more homers are Albert Pujols (656), Miguel Cabrera (477), Edwin Encarnacion (414), Nelson Cruz (404), Ryan Braun (344), and Robinson Cano (324). Bruce is younger and has fewer career at-bats than all of them.
But of his 6,500 career plate appearances, only 75 have come as a pinch-hitter. He's 16 for 65 (.246) with three homers and a .462 slugging percentage in that role, including 4-for-21 (.190) with two homers and a .476 slugging percentage last season.
Although Bruce conceded that he has sought advice from some former teammates about finding a routine that works for coming off the bench, he isn't dwelling on it.
Bruce is more eager to continue getting to know new hitting coach Joe Dillon. He worked with Kevin Long, Dillon's mentor, for two seasons with the New York Mets and sees similarities in their philosophies on hitting.
"The thing I've liked about him so far is he's wide open for conversation," Bruce said. "That's not saying that any other (hitting coaches) are not that way, but it's a good energy."
Hitting has become "much more technical," Bruce said, since he broke in with the Cincinnati Reds in 2008. There were times last season, particularly while he was still with Seattle, that he dug into Statcast metrics to determine why he was among the league leaders in home runs despite batting less than .200.
"It's much more numbers-driven now and I think sometimes a little tone-deaf, honestly," Bruce said of modern hitting instruction. "It's like a create-a-player kind of deal rather than taking the numbers that apply to you best and trying to apply them to yourself, not changing yourself as a player to suit the numbers. I think the goal is to marry what the eyes sees and what the numbers say."
But if Bruce sounds like a future hitting coach, he isn't particularly interested. He believes he still has too much left to do as a player.
"Think about what Jay Bruce did in a month," Girardi said, referring to his success after the trade, "and how important that would have been down the stretch."
Indeed, Bruce remains an important piece of the Phillies offense, even if his role is not yet defined.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Phillies Spring Baseball
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.