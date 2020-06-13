Former local rower, lifeguard and crew coach Jeff Garbutt will soon return to his Delaware Valley roots as the head coach of the La Salle University men's and women's rowing teams.
Brian Baptiste, the La Salle director of athletics and recreation, announced Garbutt's hiring Monday. Garbutt, 48, will officially take over the positions July 1.
Garbutt is an Atlantic City High School graduate and a former Vikings and Temple University rower. He previously was head coach of the girls high school teams at the Hun School, Ocean City and Mainland Regional. He was an assistant coach for the University of Miami women's team and worked for the past seven years as an assistant for the University of Iowa women's team.
"It's a great honor to be part of La Salle athletics. It's so historic," Garbutt said. "I want to thank Dr. (Colleen) Hanycz, the president of La Salle, and athletic director Brian Baptiste. It's an honor to be selected, and I'm humbled."
Garbutt was also a member of the Ocean City Beach Patrol for 20 years and participated in lifeguard competitions.
"it'll be good to be back to Philly and the (Jersey) Shore," Garbutt said. "You always want to go home if you can."
He said the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia was the first and last place he ever rowed.
"I couldn't be more excited to get back," Garbutt said. "I've known so many great athletes and coaches from there.
"When I was in grade school, my dad (former ACHS coach Bob Garbutt Sr.) put me in my first crew race on the Schuylkill, a novice gig training race at the Independence Day Regatta. It was also where my last crew race was, at the Head of the Schuylkill (Regatta) about 10 years ago. I rowed for the Viking Rowing Club (of Ventnor), and we won the masters men's eight race."
Baptiste arranged for Garbutt to meet members of his two La Salle teams and answer their questions in a Zoom session.
"We are ecstatic that Jeff and his family will be joining us at La Salle," Baptiste said in a news release. "The rich tradition of the Garbutt family in the sport of rowing, coupled with his winning track record and his commitment to the holistic development of student-athletes, makes him an outstanding choice to oversee our men's and women's rowing programs."
The 2019 La Salle men's second varsity eight placed second in Final #3 of that category at the 81st Dad Vail Regatta in Philadelphia. The Explorers' women's team, a member of the Atlantic-10 Conference, won the lightweight four petite final at the Dad Vail.
In November, during the 2019 fall season, the La Salle men's varsity eight was fifth among 13 crews at the Head ol the Occuquan in Fairfax, Virginia. The women's varsity eight placed ninth among 15 crews.
With both the men's and women's teams to coach, Garbutt said that it's important to assemble two great coaching staffs.
"You have to make sure the staff has the same mindset and vision," Garbutt said. "The first year, I'll observe and learn about the athletes on the team and adapt the strategy to the personnel and staff to maximize everybody's potential.
"I looked at the roster and saw that there's a good contingent from South Jersey."
Garbutt was an assistant for Miami women's coach Andrew Carter, and went to Iowa when Carter became the Hawkeyes' head coach in 2013.
"Jeff is a tremendous addition to the La Salle athletic department, and I can't think of a better fit," Carter said in the La Salle news release. "He is bringing deep experience to the rowing program, not only as a competitor and coach, but as a member of one of the most noted rowing families in the region. Jeff's competitive days as a schoolboy in South Jersey, as a varsity oarsman at Temple and as a high school coach in the area give him a deep knowledge of the rowing landscape in Philadelphia and New Jersey."
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 spring season, but Garbutt is looking forward to the fall.
"A lot of things are still up in the air," he said. "Pennsylvania is still coming out, and we'll go by the rules. I've heard that La Salle classes begin Aug. 17, and we hope to start soon thereafter.
"Crew is a great sport. It has shown me the world, both as a rower and a coach. I've been to places like Amsterdam, Italy and Henley-on-Thames (in England). Rowers are usually the same brand: hard-driven, hard-working and good people."
Garbutt and his wife, Hope, have one son, Jeff, 21, a runner for the Marquette University men's track and field team.