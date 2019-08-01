CAPE MAY POINT — Jenna Parker dominated the Cape May Point Women’s Lifeguard Challenge again Thursday at St. Pete’s Beach.
Parker, a member of the Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol, won the race for the third time in the last four years and for the fourth time overall with an impressive performance.
The 35-year-old former professional triathlete and aspiring actress completed the 1.5-mile sand run, one-mile paddle and half-mile swim in 22 minutes, 58 seconds. Scarlett Loughlin, a member of the Diamond Beach Patrol, finished second among 49 competitors in 25:24, followed in close order by Surf City’s Julia Rothstein in 25:26, Longport’s Taylor Phy in 25:27 and Ocean City’s Stephanie Hauck in 25:58.
“To win this again is really awesome,” Parker said. “I missed last year’s race because I had an audition for ‘NCIS New Orleans’ that week, so I definitely wanted to come back and compete this year.”
Parker, who earned her fourth overall title in the event, took the lead over the second half of the run through the sand, then pulled away from the rest of the field during the paddleboard and swim.
Experience was a big help. Having competed in the event four other times, Parker was keenly aware of the currents and took pains to ensure she would not get swept off-course, as was the case with some of the other racers.
“That current was gnarly,” Parker said. “What you know about the ocean and currents is very important. This race isn’t just about endurance. It’s about making smart decisions in the water.”
Parker’s knowledge was apparent during the final two legs of the event. She had such a big lead that she was celebrating her victory while half the field was trying to steer their paddleboards to the beach.
Loughlin, 22, was competing for the third time and also relied on her background to negotiate the tricky parts of the race. Like Parker, she stuck close to the shoreline during the first half of the paddleboard, which was against the current.
“Getting second has to be a dream,” said Loughlin, who previously competed for the North Wildwood Beach Patrol. “I got fifth two years ago and ninth last year, so I was just hoping to finish in the top 10. I definitely surpassed my expectations.”
Parker and Harvey Cedars teammate Maggie Shaw, who finished seventh, took home the team title with eight points in the cross-country-style scoring system.
Ocean City’s Hauck and Samantha Brady earned second in the team race with 11 points by finishing fifth and sixth, respectively.
Brady, 25, was in the event for the fourth time while Hauck, 27, was making her debut. The duo previously won the row-swim event at the Ocean City women’s race two weeks ago.
“This whole event is just incredible,” Parker said. “(Race Director) Kristen Moorby does a fantastic job of growing it. I think there were maybe 20 people the first year I was in this (in 2014), and now there’s around 50.
“The best thing about it was the way everyone was cheering for everyone else. It’s heartwarming to see everyone supporting each other. Lifeguard racing for women has really grown, and we want to keep raising the bar.”
Results
1. Jenna Parker, Harvey Cedars, 22:58; 2. Scarlett Loughlin, Diamond Beach, 25:24; 3. Julia Rothstein, Surf City, 25:26; 4. Taylor Phy, Longport, 25:27; 5. Stephanie Hauck, Ocean City, 25:58.
