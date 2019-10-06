Eagles' best number: 10 (sacks by Eagles defense)
Eagles' worst number: 3 (dropped passes by Eagles offense)
You had to be there
Millville's Mike Trout, an Eagles' season-ticket holder, was in his seats behind the end zone next to the Eagles' tunnel for the first time this season. The Los Angeles Angels ended their season last week.
Three stars
1. Eagles cornerback Orlando Scandrick (two sacks, touchdown)
2 Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (career-best three sacks)
3. Eagles linebacker Nathan Gerry (51-yard interception return for TD)
Turning point
It was important for the Eagles to get off to a good start and they did so with a pair of TDs in the first quarter. Running back Jordan Howard's 1-yard touchdown run marked the first time the Eagles scored a TD on their first possession of a game this season. Gerry's interception TD put them ahead 14-0.
Eagles' best play
Scandrick, who just re-signed with the Eagles last week after getting released at the end of the preseason, pried the ball away from Jets quarterback Luke Falk for a strip-sack and raced 44 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Eagles' worst play
The Eagles botched a punt return early in the fourth quarter that led to the Jets' only TD. With Darren Sproles on the bench with a quadriceps injury, Corey Clement saw the punt bounce on his hands. The Jets recovered and scored on a 19-yard end-around by wide receiver Vyncint Smith.
Did you notice?
Graham had an impact early with a sack and a hurry that produced Nate Gerry's pick 6 in the first quarter. He had two sacks in the first half. ... Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett committed his third personal foul in the last two games in the first quarter. ... New cornerback Orlando Scandrick had a sack in the first quarter. ... Sproles and tight end Dallas Goedert had drops in the first half. ... Vinny Curry earned his first sack of the season in the third quarter. ... Hassan Ridgeway, Daeshon Hall, Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett also had sacks.
Parting shots
Eagles running back Jordan Howard: "This was a good momentum win for us, so we just have to keep it going."
Jets quarterback Luke Falk: "We've got to mold together and find out what this team's made of, find out who we are."
