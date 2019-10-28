PHILADELPHIA — Joe Girardi’s baseball life has intersected with the Phillies for more than 30 years.
Now, he’s the 55th manager in the club’s history, and in his first public day on the job he couldn’t have made a better first impression.
“This is a special place,” Girardi said during his introductory news conference at Citizens Bank Park on Monday afternoon. “I’m well aware of the passion of the game of baseball here. I’ve lived it as a player and as a manager.”
Girardi, 55, was one of the most experienced and successful candidates on the managerial market. He managed the Yankees to a 910-710 in 10 seasons, including the 2009 World Series championship over the Phillies. As a catcher, Girardi played 15 seasons in the big leagues, mostly with the Chicago Cubs and Yankees. He played on the New York teams that won the World Series in 1996, 1998 and 1999.
In addition to managing the Yankees to six playoff appearances, he was named the 2006 National League Manager of the Year when he led the Florida Marlins to a 78-84 record.
“He’s done ‘it,’ ” Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins said of Girardi. “And ‘it’ is what we’re all trying to do, win.”
Girardi replaces Gabe Kapler, who was 161-163 in two seasons. Girardi is the opposite of Kapler, who had no major league managerial experience before taking over the Phillies.
“Sometimes where you are as organization will dictate the type of leadership you want,” Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said. “It’s time to win. It’s time to win right now. That lends itself to bringing in a guy who has done that.”
Girardi, who received a three-year contract with a club option for 2023, began the news conference by recounting his interactions with the Phillies.
He said he and wife Kim on one of their first dates saw the Phillies play the Chicago Cubs in Wrigley Field in 1986. They sat in the bleachers, and Kim outhustled a nearby fan for a home run hit by a left-handed Phillies batter whose name Girardi couldn’t recall.
“Someone else went to get the ball, and she stepped on his hand,” Girardi said. “She grabbed the ball and I said, ‘Babe!’ ”
Girardi noted he got his first big-league hit off Phillies pitcher Floyd Youmans in 1989. Philadelphia outfielder Bob Dernier was the first base runner Girardi threw out stealing. His first big league road trip was to Philadelphia.
"I started to look for signs for where I might end up because I really wanted to manage again," Girardi said. "I got calls from people, and it started triggering all these things that I thought about."
Girardi is known for his intensity. He said the Phillies will have rules but not too many.
“It’s simple,” he said. “It’s be on time, be prepared, be accountable to each other, be respectful of each other, love each other, trust each other.”
The Yankees prohibit facial hair for players, and Girardi instituted a similar ban when he managed the Marlins. But Monday Girardi said Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper can keep his beard. But Girardi doesn’t like competing music in the clubhouse.
“I don’t mind loud music,” he said. “I actually like loud music. But I don’t like to hear one band playing over here and one band playing over there. That doesn’t sound quite as good.”
On Monday, Girardi also confronted some questions about his managerial style.
One of the reasons the Yankees supposedly chose not to rehire him after the 2016 season was because he couldn’t communicate with young players. New York lost to the Houston Astros in seven games in the American League Championship Series that season.
“I’m a person that’s always self-evaluating,” he said. “I think there are things you’re going to look back on and say, ‘I could have done that a bit differently.’ I love working with young players. We were one game away from the World Series. If there was a problem, it didn’t show in wins and losses.”
Giradi is expected to blend analytics with a traditional approach to managing. In New York, he was nicknamed “Binder Joe” because he managed games with a binder full of statistics in front of him.
“I’m analytical guy with an engineering degree (from Northwestern) that loves the math” he said. “Numbers tell a story over time."
Klentak and Girardi have plenty of work ahead of them before spring training. The team must hire a pitching and hitting coach. The starting pitching rotation needs to rebuilt.
But with his track record of success, Girardi gives the Phillies a much-needed credibility boost. There was a sense of urgency at the press conference. It’s been eight years since the Phillies made the postseason.
“We need to do whatever it takes to win,” Girardi said. “There (are) a lot of people counting on us. Let’s get it done.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.