ABSECON – Joe Glenn didn’t feel well the past few days.
Once he heard the crowd at the Seagull Classic on Sunday night, he felt just fine.
The 6-foot-8 Holy Spirit High School senior felt even better when the game was over.
Glenn scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked five shots to lead the Spartans to 64-58 win over Pleasantville in a Seagull Classic game.
“I’ve been sick all week,” Glenn said, “but it doesn’t matter. Once you step on that floor with the crowd behind you, I don’t feel anything.”
Spirit played without senior guard Christian Kalinowski, who was out with an ankle injury.
Glenn sank 8 of 12 shots. He normally doesn’t shoot that much.
“We were missing our best player and our bets scorer,” Glenn said. “Our coach (Jamie Gillespie) said we had to step up. I took it on myself to step up.”
Spirit also got 11 points from Henry Rovillard. His twin brother Jack had nine
“Every kid gave us more than they gave us in previous games,” Gillespie said.
Pleasantville guard Noel Gonzalez scored a game-high 28 points for the Greyhounds. Pleasantville 6-8 junior Elijah Jones scored 10 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked five shots.
The Pleasantville/Spirit matchup was the Seagull finale. The showcase event again this year featured some of the state’s top teams and players. Fans packed the Spirit gym to watch these neighborhood rivals play. The crowd roared with each basket.
“It was huge to end the Seagull Classic,” Glenn said. “There was a bunch of good games over the weekend. This is a rivalry game. They’re right down the road from us.”
The final 15 seconds of the first half typified the game’s pace and action.
Jamil Wilkins of Spirit sank a 3-pointer from the deep right corner with 12 seconds left put the Spartans up five.
The crowd had barely finished cheering that shot when Marquise McLoughlin of Pleasantville responded with a corner 3-pointer with five seconds to cut the lead to two.
Spirit took the lead for good with a 10-2 run to end the third quarter that turned a three-point deficit into a 47-42 lead.
Sophomore guard Elijah Steward (nine points) began that stretch with a basket in the lane and Glenn ended it with a putback at the buzzer. In between, Steward and Jack Cella sank back-to-back 3-pointers.
“We found some open guys in that stretch,” Gillespie said. “We got some looks.”
The Spartans held off Pleasantville in the fourth quarter. The Greyhounds never got closer than five points in the final eight minutes as the Spartans made just enough free throws to clinch the win.
Spirit (4-2) now owns wins over rivals Atlantic City and Pleasantville this season.
“From the rivalry and community perspective, they are big wins,” Gillespie said. “They mean a lot to our school, but our conference schedule starts Tuesday and that will become th focus of what are yearly goals are. But we’re certainly proud of those two wins.”
Pleasantville 8 21 13 16 - 58
Holy Spirit 17 14 16 17 - 64
PV – Muhammad 9, McLoughin 6, Gonzalez 28, Jnes 10, Sanchez 5
HS – J. Rovillard 9, Cella 7, H. Rovillard 11, Smith 5, Glenn 17, Wilkins 6, Steward 9
