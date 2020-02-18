Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Cedar Creek’s Amaris Gresham #11 attempts a shot against Ocean City’s Brad Jameson #33 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
EGG HARBOR CITY — Gannon Brady seemed to score all the points for the Ocean City High School boys basketball team Tuesday night.
Joe Repetti got all the glory.
Repetti drove the length of the court and scored at the buzzer to give the Red Raiders a 66-64 win over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game. With the win, Ocean City (14-8) finishes tied for second in the division and should get a spot in the CAL Tournament.
Brady scored 40 for Ocean City. Najee Coursey led Cedar Creek with 30. Repetti finished with four.
“It’s crazy how Brady scored all those points, Repetii said. “The big shot came to me. That’s how it happens, and we got the win.”
Brady didn’t mind Repetti’s heroics.
“That was a big-time shot by a big-time player,” he said. “I’m happy for him.”
Both teams began Tuesday as contenders for a CAL Tournament berth. The tournament seeding meeting will be Wednesday morning, and first-round games will be played Monday on the court of the higher seed.
The Pirates (12-9) led by as many as 10 in the second quarter behind the scoring of Coursey and the perimeter shooting of reserves Elijah Smalls and Jahmir Cruz.
Brady wouldn’t let Ocean City fade, however.
He scored just four in the first but made two 3-pointers in the second quarter to score 14 in that period.
But it was Coursey, who grabbed the offensive spotlight early in the third quarter.
He made three 3-pointers in that quarter as the Pirates built an eight-point lead with 7 minutes, 32 seconds left in the game.
But again Brady would not let Ocean City wilt.
He repeatedly drove to the basket and scored nine straight points for the Red Raiders.
“Coach (John) Bruno puts us in spots to succeed,” Brady said. “He had me run all over the place. A lot of backdoors. We just had a great game out there.
Neither team led by more than three in the final 5 minutes, 22 seconds.
Both teams had chances to win the closing seconds.
Cedar Creek had the ball with the score tied but the Pirates dribbled off their foot and turned the ball over with 5.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
That set the stage for Repetti’s shot.
Ocean City inbounded the ball to him below opposing foul line. He quickly dribbled left-handed up court and into the lane. He twisted his body to face the rim and shot a rright-handed 5-footer that went in. His teammates mobbed him in celebration.
“Time was running out,” he said. “I sprinted down the court. I just had to get a shot up. I just chucked it up, and it happened to fall in. It was the greatest feeling in the world.”
