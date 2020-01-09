PHILADELPHIA – The 76ers will have to adjust to life without Joel Embiid — again.
Embiid will undergo surgery Friday to repair a torn radial collateral ligament of the fourth metacarpal in his left hand, the Sixers announced before they hosted the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Embiid, who is averaging 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, will be reevaluated in one to two weeks. The Sixers (24-14) began Thursday with the fifth best record in the Eastern Conference.
“I look at this as an opportunity,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “Nobody’s crying. This not a woe is me moment. We will take what we have, and what we have I love.”
Embiid’s happened in Philadelphia’s 120-113 win over the Oklahoma Thunder on Monday.
It continues Embiid’s struggle to stay healthy. When he’s on the court, he’s one of the NBA’s best players. But he missed the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons with a foot injury. He played just 31 games in 2016-17 because of a knee injury. Embiid missed time with an eye injury in 2017-18 and was bothered by a knee injury and illness in last season’s playoffs.
Brown spoke with Embiid on Thursday.
“It’s easy for us to say it’s part of sports. It’s part of a player’s life,” Brown said. “When it’s repetitive, I hear you. He’s competitive. He would be as you expect him to be.”
At least with this injury, the Sixers seem better prepared to deal with Embiid’s absence. Al Horford, whom the Sixers signed as an offseason free agent, steps in as the starting center.
Horford had struggled to find his role on the Sixers this season. He is averaging 12.3 points — his lowest total since 2008-09. With Embiid out, Horford’s role is defined.
In the past when Embiid got hurt, the Sixers played backups. Horford is a legitimate NBA starting center.
“You have to recognize Al for what his strengths are,” Brown said, “and find a way to get excited to coach the team that we have. We’re lucky to have Al first, and we’re really lucky to have him when things like this happen to Joel.”
The Sixers will probably become a more up-tempo team without Embiid.
That should make Ben Simmons, who flourishes in the open court, more effective. Embiid’s injury should also result in more playing time for Kyle O’Quinn, Norvel Pelle and Jonah Bolden.
“We have been through a lot,” Brown said.
“Things like this you just move on. You’re wired to look at what is best for (Embiid) and his future. He’s injured. You move on. I like the team. I really believe (that) from this, good things will be found out.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.