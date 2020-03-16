Egg Harbor Township High School swimmer Joey Tepper had a big senior season, breaking several school records and leading the Eagles to their first Cape-Atlantic League American Conference championship since 2009.
Tepper, a 6-foot-5, 17-year-old senior and EHT resident, led the Eagles to a 9-1 record and a No. 2 ranking in The Press Elite 11. That included a 7-0 mark in the always-tough CAL American Conference.
The four-year, first-team Press All-Star was one of the most dominant swimmers in South Jersey. EHT lost only to Cherry Hill East (15-0), the eventual state Public A champion, 106-64 in the South Jersey Public A final.
Tepper is The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year.
“It’s really nice (to be the Swimmer of the Year),” said Tepper. “I’ve always looked up to the Swimmer of the Year in the past. It’s a great local honor, and I’m very excited about it.”
Tepper won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events in Division A (large schools) at the South Jersey Coaches Invitational at Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
He won the 200-meter individual medley and the 500 frees and had two relay wins at the Frank P. Forde CAL Championships at Atlantic City High School. EHT won the boys team title at the CAL Meet, and Tepper was named the Boys Swimmer of the Meet.
At the State Individual Swimming Championships, he placed third in the 500-yard free, the best individual finish by an area boy at the event commonly called the Meet of Champions.
“Joey is a tremendous swimmer and a great kid,” said Mark Jamieson, the Egg Harbor Township coach. “He’s done wonders for the program. He’s set so many records, and he’s in all three of our relay records. He’s leaving a great legacy, and I’m sorry to see him go.”
At the Coaches Meet, Tepper won the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 42.91 seconds and the 500 free in 4:34.18. He won the 200 IM in 2:09.80 (meters) and the 400 free in 4:00.33 at the CAL Meet.
Tepper has yet to make a college commitment but intends to swim at the next level.
He set three school records at the MOC. His time in the 500 free set an EHT mark of 4:30.12. He finished ninth in the 200 IM, winning the consolation final in 1:53.41. His time beat all but three swimmers in the event’s championship final. His other record was in the 100 free as he swam a leg of 47.81 seconds to lead the 400 freestyle relay.
“My favorite is definitely the IM,” Tepper said. “It’s not boring. It’s over real quick, and I do well in it. The South Jersey Meet and the CAL Meet were definitely highlights, and definitely states (the MOC).”
The senior had four wins in each of EHT’s crucial CAL meets, a 122-48 win over Ocean City, a 104.5-65.5 victory over St. Augustine Prep and a 118-52 win over Mainland Regional. Each of those opponents was an Elite 11 team, and the Prep and Mainland were state finalists.
“He’s very versatile in the lineup,” Jamieson said of Tepper. “He swam the tough spots in big meets to give us the points we needed. He would do the 500 free and then anchor the 200 free relay with no rest.”
Tepper is also a three-time South Jersey Lifeguard champion in open-water swimming for the Longport Beach Patrol. He has regularly beaten outstanding collegiate swimmers in ocean racing.
“Personally, I prefer open water swimming (to pool swimming),” Tepper said. “There’s no lanes and a lot of knocking around and a lot of strategy in open water, and I generally do better in it.”
Tepper is also a member of the Egg Harbor Township Seahawks Swim Club.
Team of the Year
Egg Harbor Township (9-1) dominated the CAL American Conference as Tepper and several other key swimmers made the Eagles the area's best. Brandon Bell, Winchester Ployratana and AJ Mallari were also first-team Press All-Stars.
"It was a special team from top to bottom," Jamieson said. "We had 11 seniors, and they showed leadership and took on instrumental roles. We also had outstanding freshmen. We have a lot of swimmers coming back next year, but this was a team to remember. We only lost to Cherry Hill East, and it was probably the greatest team in their history. They out-touched us in a lot of races."
Coach of the Year
Brian Keelan of Lacey Township guided the Lions to their greatest season. Lacey started at 2-4 but won seven straight meets, including the program's first South Jersey title. The Lions (9-5) beat Woodstown 91-79 to win the S.J. Public C (smaller schools) title.
The team was led by seniors Sean Cook, Lucas Whelan, Mike Spina, Eric Burke and junior Peter VanDerWerf.
"It's very nice, I'm humbled," Keelan said when told of his selection. "I'm very surprised and very appreciative.
"We had the returnees to have a good year, and new kids really stepped up. They came through as a team, and it was a great thing to be a part of. I want to thank (assistant) coach Paul Egbert, and Aaron Fritz, the girls coach. We all work together."
