The Margate Beach Patrol alumni crew of John Swift and Tom Sher won the annual Pilgrim Paddle row on Thanksgiving Day in 30 minutes, 22 seconds in the Beesleys Point section of Upper Township.
The Pilgrim Paddle is a 3 1/2-mile row for doubles crews, most of which consist of local lifeguards or lifeguard alumni.
Jim Swift, John's brother and another Margate alumnus, was second with son Jimmy Smith in 30:29. Finishing third were 2018 champions Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey of the Longport Beach Patrol, who finished in 30:53. Tim Schwegman and John Slattery of Longport were fourth in 31:28, and the alumni crew of Kevin Larkin (Sea Isle City) and Jimmy Gibbons (Upper Township) placed fifth in 31:30.
The Cape May Beach Patrol father-daughter crew of Sam and Samantha Downs won the mixed doubles division in 39:14.
The Pilgrim Paddle has a paddleboard division, and Ocean City lifeguard Brian Pasternak won the prone paddleboard division in 33:54. Bill Millar won the stand-up division in 37:29.
