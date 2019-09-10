The crew of John Swift, a Margate Beach Patrol alumnus, and Mic Cote, a Surf City lifeguard, won the final Brennan McCann Masters Row of the season on Sunday in Seaview Harbor Beach in Egg Harbor Township. Swift and Cote also clinched the season points title for four Brennan McCann races.
Swift and Cote won Sunday in 34 minutes, 12 seconds. The Ventnor Beach Patrol alumni crew of brothers Mike and Tom Sher finished second in 34:16. Third was the alumni crew of Kevin Larkin (Sea Isle City) and Jim Gibbons (Upper Township) in 34:46.
