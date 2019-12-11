PHILADELPHIA — You know you're lacking depth at wide receiver when your 40-year-old backup quarterback is preparing to catch passes instead of throw them.
The Eagles found themselves in that situation against the New York Giants on Monday night. With Nelson Agholor out with a knee injury, they entered the game with only three healthy wide receivers in J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Alshon Jeffery and Greg Ward Jr.
Jeffery suffered a serious foot injury in the first half. That left the rookie Arcega-Whiteside, Ward, and third-string tight end Joshua Perkins as the wide receivers. Josh McCown, the Eagles' backup quarterback, was preparing to join them if needed.
"Shoot, we were ready to roll," McCown told NBC Philadelphia on Monday night. "I'm not quite the option that J.J. is, or Greg (is), but we were kind of up against it a little bit, and just having a contingency plan was the main thing. We had (a different) helmet ready to go. The equipment guys were all over it. Had the radio-less helmet because you can't have two green dots (helmets with radios) on the field at the same time."
McCown, 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds, actually has some experience playing wide receiver in the NFL.
It was almost exactly 13 years ago, on Dec. 3, 2006, when Detroit offensive coordinator Mike Martz inserted McCown as a slot receiver in the second half of a game against New England. McCown officially caught two passes from Lions quarterback Jon Kitna for 15 yards, even breaking a tackle on one of them. He also had a 10-yard reception nullified by a questionable offensive pass interference penalty.
He was more than ready to help out Monday night.
"Obviously, as a quarterback, you know the offense," McCown said. "I guess it was like (13) years ago in Foxboro I had to go in and do it. I was ready to go again."
McCown ultimately wasn't needed. Arcega-Whiteside, Ward and Perkins combined for 11 receptions for 100 yards in the Eagles' 26-17 overtime victory.
Arcega-Whiteside had two catches for 29 yards, including a diving, 22-yard grab in the fourth quarter that helped set up Wentz's game-tying, 2-yard TD pass to tight end Zach Ertz. Ward made a 12-yard catch during that series and finished with four receptions for 34 yards. Perkins caught five passes for 37 yards. He had a 13-yard catch in overtime, which ended with another 2-yard TD from Wentz to Ertz.
"I'm just grateful for the opportunity," Perkins said Wednesday. "It good to know that they trust you to go out and make a play when your number's called."
As recently as three weeks ago, no one was calling their numbers.
Ward and Perkins were on the practice squad, and Arcega-Whiteside, a second-round draft pick from Stanford University, was being labeled a bust.
The Eagles opened the season with plenty of talent at wide receiver, with Agholor, Jeffery and DeSean Jackson forming a dangerous trio.
"That's what was written," Agholor said Wednesday. "But that's not how it played out. Things happen in this league."
Injuries are what happened.
Jackson caught two long touchdown passes in the opener against Washington, then suffered an abdominal injury that eventually resulted in season-ending surgery. Jeffery's season is also likely over after he was carted into the locker room Monday with what coach Doug Pederson termed a "significant" foot injury.
Agholor missed Monday, his second game in the last three weeks, with a knee problem. He said there is no set timetable for his return.
"I was so proud of those guys for the way they played," Agholor said Wednesday. "I love all those guys. They went out there and just kept fighting."
Notes: In addition to Jeffery, right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) is not expected to play Sunday at Washington. ... The Eagles are expected to make a roster move to add another wide receiver. Marken Michel, Robert Davis and Marcus Green are on the practice squad. ... Former Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews was considered a candidate to return, but he signed with San Francisco on Wednesday.
