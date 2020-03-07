ATLANTIC CITY — JT Cornelius had never placed at the high school wrestling state tournament.
That changed Saturday.
The Southern Regional High School senior lost a 7-3 decision to Jim Mullen of St. Joseph (Montville) in the 285-pound championship bout.
Despite the loss, Cornelius was gracious about finishing second. He stood with pride on the podium at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall while the top eight wrestlers in his weight class were presented medals and cheered by the fans who packed the arena for the three-day tournament’s championship bouts.
“It’s a great thing,” said Cornelius, 18, of Toms River. “It was a huge step in my wrestling career from junior to senior year.”
Cornelius wrestled at 220 last season, capturing the district title and finishing second at regions.
Saturday’s match was the last of his career. He will play football at Monmouth University.
“It feels great to finally have this feeling,” Cornelius said. “To finally come all this way and place at (states) as a senior, it’s just awesome.”
Cornelius, who was the seventh seed, defeated second-seeded Marcus Estevez from Franklin in the quarterfinals Friday.
That victory gave him momentum.
“It’s obviously not how I wanted it to end,” Cornelius said. “But I can’t really complain about second (place). I’m not really bitter about it. My last match, but I can say I took second in the state.”
Cornelius finished second this season at he District 29 and Region 8 tournaments — falling both times in the championship to Barnegat senior Griffin Jackstadt.
After those losses, Southern coach Dan Roy reminded his team the only thing that mattered at that point was qualifying for the state tournament.
“It’s a great accomplishment or him,” Roy said. ”He wrestled a tough kid (Mullen) in the finals, but I thought he wrestled tough. He represented himself very well.”
Also Saturday, Southern wrestler Eddie Hummel placed third at 138 with a 4-2 decision over Ryan Zimmerman of Long Branch.
Hummel lost in the first-round Thursday but won seven straight bouts en route to his third-place finish and a spot on the podium.
“I feel good,” said Hummel, 17, of Manahawkin. “It’s just about getting your head straight and wrestling your hardest.”
Hummel, a two-time district champion, lost to Hunter Gandy of Woodstown in the Region 8 final last week.
But Hummel earned a 3-1 decision over Gandy in his fourth wrestleback match Friday. Hummel never won a regional title but aims for that and a state championship next winter as a senior.
“It’s tough when his goal was to win a state championship,” Roy said. “We felt he could win (the first round). It can be heartbreaking for anybody to lose like that.
“But it shows his character that he was able to regather himself and keep wrestling and not quit and not give up.”
Hummel defeated top-seeded Jacob Perez of Paulsboro in his sixth consolation bout.
“I’m looking to win it next year,” Hummel said. “Just have to keep my head on straight and not look ahead.”
St. Augustine Prep junior Mike Misita earned a 4-0 decision over Luke Chakonis of Delbarton to finish third at 195.
The Hermits lost to Delbarton in the state Non-Public A championship during the team season. During that match, Chakonis defeated Misita.
“I’m feeling good,” Misita said. “I’m glad I got my revenge on (Chakonis). It’s not where I wanted to be right now, but I’ll take it for now.”
The 17-year-old from Williamstown captured the District 31 title for the third consecutive season Feb. 22.
Misita also won his second straight Region 8 title last week. He placed eighth at the state tournament last winter.
“I was ready to wrestle,” Misita said. “I’m a little disappointed in myself I didn’t make it to the finals, but it’s alright. I have one more year.”
Southern senior Robert Woodcock earned a 6-4 decision over Manalapan’s Matt Benedetti to finish third at 160.
The 18-year-old Ship Bottom resident, who will continue his wrestling career at NCAA Division I Air Force Academy, captured the District 29 and Region 8 titles.
“It was alright,” Woodcock said. “I would have really liked to have won. I was doing pretty well until I lost. After that loss I was upset, but I had to wrestle an hour after that. You have to get over it pretty quick
It was the first time he placed at states in his career. He won the District 29 and Region 8 title as a junior and senior.
“I still regret not winning,” Woodcock said. “But this is the next best thing.”
Jackstadt continued to make history Saturday when he finished eighth at 285.
Even though the 18-year-old lost a 2-0 decision to North Hunterdon’s Liam Akers in the seventh-place bout, his finish made him the first Bengal wrestler to place at states.
Last week, Jackstadt also became the first wrestler in the program’s 14-year history to capture a regional title.
Jackstadt also won the District 29 title.
