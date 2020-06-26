The South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association has canceled it biggest scheduled races of July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The association decided Thursday in a meeting in Stone Harbor that the big July events, some of which attract more than 1,000 fans, could not safely go on as planned.
Some of the canceled competitions are several decades old, such as the Dutch Hoffman Memorials in Wildwood, the Beschen-Callahan Memorials in North Wildwood, the Captain Michael D. McGrath Memorials in Longport and the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Beach Patrol Lifeguard Invitational. The Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational, which is more than 20 years old, has also been canceled.
"Everyone (all 15 beach patrols from Cape May Point to Brigantine) agreed that we had to cancel the races of July," said Sandy Bosacco, the president of the S.J. Chiefs Association. "We'll meet again in the middle of the summer and reassess the situation. If things loosen up, we're hoping it's possible to have some events later in the summer."
The races are fun and help the lifeguards keep in shape, but their job is to protect people at the beach.
"Like I've said before, we're in the safety business, and we don't want to do anything to put the public or the guards at risk," Bosacco said.
Bosacco mentioned that the Upper Township Beach Patrol Multiple Sclerosis Six-Mile Bay Row, scheduled for July 29, is a possible exception to the cancellations, in a modified form. The Bay Row is held in the intracoastal waters instead of the beach. The event is a fundraiser for the fight against multiple sclerosis.
"We might have it with less participants and spectators. We're holding out hope," said Bill Handley, the Chief of the Upper Township Beach Patrol. "It would be a modified version. Maybe we could postpone it if we have to, and have it later. It would have to done the right way, the smart way and the safe way."
The Longport Beach Patrol has won the team title at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships four years in a row.
The Hoffman Memorials, the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorials and the South Jersey Championships are considered area lifeguarding's 'Big Three.' The Margate and South Jersey events are in August.
Longport Beach Patrol Chief Matt Kelm also talked mostly about safety.
"Our prime directive is to keep people safe," Kelm said. "The first thing we do is create a safe working environment for our personnel. The Chiefs share practices and good ideas to provide the public with a safe leisure enviroment. The races are extra-curricular."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.