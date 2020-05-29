Justin Kean led the Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team to a 38-3 record last spring.
There was no high school season this year, but the senior considers himself lucky because he'll have four years playing at Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, North Carolina.
The 6-foot-4 Kean, an 18-year-old resident of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, has signed a national letter of intent to join the Crusaders' NCAA Division II program. He will receive a partial athletic and academic scholarship.
"When I visited Belmont Abbey (in October), I was coming from a long way, but the team was awesome, and I felt like I was home," Kean said. "Once you get that feeling, you've found your school. Coach (Nolan) Albrecht is a great young coach. The campus was beautiful, and the area was really cool. The town was like where I live."
Kean will major in accounting. He also visited Alvernia and Arcadia universities last fall.
He'll be the fifith member of the Southern team to play for Belmont Abbey since 2017. The others are Liam Maxwell, a 2020 Belmont Abbey graduate, Brennan Davis, a junior, Matt Maxwell, a freshman who is Liam's cousin, and junior Collin Lockwood, who played one year with the Crusaders and remains a student there.
Liam Maxwell, a 2016 Southern graduate who starred for Belmont Abbey and made USA Volleyball's 2020 U.S. Men's Collegiate National Team, suggested Kean visit the college.
"Liam was right," Kean said. "I hung out with him when I went there. They all had the same mindset: to win and work hard. They also have Brennan Davis and Matt Maxwell, and another South Jersey player, Brandon Przywara, a sophomore from Williamstown. I'm looking forward to playing for coach Albrecht and knowing what he knows."
Belmont Abbey is a private Catholic liberal arts college founded in 1876.
"I'm looking forward to practicing my (Catholic) faith there," Kean said. "I'll learn a lot from the people there."
Kean, an outside hitter, led Southern with 379 kills and had 155 digs in 2019. Rams coach Eric Maxwell, who is Matt's father, said Kean would have had almost 500 kills this season if it had been played.
"Justin is one of the hardest workers I've ever coached," Eric Maxwell said. "He's always committed to getting better. He has a great attitude, and that's a good thing to have in one of your better players because it will be contagious. He's always in the gym or the weight room. He's the ultimate team player."
Southern's only losses in 2019 were three defeats in four meetings against Fair Lawn, of Bergen County. Fair Lawn topped the Rams 2-1 (20-25, 25-16, 25-20) in the state semifinals at South Brunswick High School. Kean had eight kills and 11 service points. Four days earlier, he had four kills, three blocks and five service points as Southern beat Sterling 2-0 (25-14, 25-16) to win its 10th consecutive South Jersey championship.
Kean had a season-high 16 kills in a 2-1 Shore Conference Tournament semifinal win over Jackson Memorial last year. The sets were 21-25, 25-14 and 25-13. Southern won the tournament championship later that day, beating Howell 2-0 (25-20, 25-17). Kean had seven kills, three digs and seven service points in that match.
Kean was looking forward to playing his final season at Southern, partially because his freshman brother, Lucas, also planned to be on the team.
"It's definitely disappointing to not have the season, not just for me but for the juniors who are looking to play in college, and the sophomores and freshmen," Kean said. "I would have been playing with my brother (on a team) for the first time. But I'll try to make something positive out of it. I'll use the time to get better."
