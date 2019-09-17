Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Absegami High School girls volleyball team felt nerves during the tight first set of its match against Cedar Creek on Tuesday.
By the end of the second set, however, it was clear those nerves were gone as the Braves beat the Pirates 25-22, 25-10 to take a 2-0 win and improve to 5-1.
Cedar Creek fell to 3-2.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
“We woke up today, and we wanted to win from the start,” senior setter Kailyn Fortis said. “And we were going through the day, just trying to think of everything that we could (do so) that we could play right, and I think the nerves were just scaring us a bit.”
Braves coach Kerry Flukey said she knew her team would be anxious leading up to another installment of a rivalry between the schools, both members of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District, and she was happy with its response in the second set.
“They were super excited because they know it’s a big rivalry,” Flukey said. “They came in a little rusty, (and) a little not ready to go. The second game, they were just on. They didn’t make one single defensive mistake in the game.”
Since Cedar Creek’s program started in 2013, the Braves are 12-0 in head-to-head matchups.
For Absegami, senior Kailyn Fortis had four aces and 15 assists, senior Kaylin Flukey (Kerry’s daughter) had five kills and an ace. Sophomore Jackie Fortis (Kailyn’s sister) had six kills, an ace and a block, and senior Angelina Pollino had five kills, two aces and a block.
The Fortis sisters and Kaylin Flukey were 2018 Press All-Stars.
Coach Flukey credited the early-season success to a position change she made two weeks ago. Kailyn Fortis was the Braves’ setter last season, but because they lost so many players to graduation, she was moved up to hit. Since returning Fortis to her usual role, the results have been positive.
“It kind of feels like home in a way,” said Fortis, 17, of Galloway Township. “It’s just feels good to be back.”
For the Pirates, senior Nina Casselberry had seven kills. Senior Angelina Cox had 11 assists and five digs. Junior Ella Crawford had three kills, five service points, two aces and two assists, and junior Kylie Ackermann had 11 digs.
They’ll travel to Our Lady of Mercy for another CAL match Wednesday.
Absegami will host ACIT on Wednesday. The Red Hawks won last season’s match 2-1. They also eliminated the Braves from last year’s inaugural CAL Tournament.
“We just have to come in with the mental toughness that we came in with today,” Fortis said, “and just play our best, and just do everything that we know that we can do and we can control.”
Absegami vs Cedar Creek Volleyyball
Absegami vs Cedar Creek Volleyyball
Absegami vs Cedar Creek Volleyyball
Absegami vs Cedar Creek Volleyyball
Absegami vs Cedar Creek Volleyyball
Absegami vs Cedar Creek Volleyyball
Absegami vs Cedar Creek Volleyyball
Absegami vs Cedar Creek Volleyyball
Absegami vs Cedar Creek Volleyyball
Absegami vs Cedar Creek Volleyyball
Absegami vs Cedar Creek Volleyyball
Absegami vs Cedar Creek Volleyyball
Absegami vs Cedar Creek Volleyyball
Absegami vs Cedar Creek Volleyyball
Absegami vs Cedar Creek Volleyyball
Absegami vs Cedar Creek Volleyyball
Absegami vs Cedar Creek Volleyyball
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.