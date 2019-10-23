The Stockton University field hockey team beat Wesley 1-0 in overtime in a nonconference game Tuesday in Galloway Township.
The Ospreys, who won their third straight game, improved to 13-2.
Junior Kassidy Wentzell (St. Joseph H.S.) scored the game-winning goal 1 minute, 27 seconds into the extra period. She had a total of five shots in the game.
Senior Emily Gilligan had three saves in the shutout, extending her own career shutout record to 12. She also broke the single-season shutout record for Stockton with her sixth of the year.
The Ospreys next face Ramapo at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Mahwah.
Volleyball: The Ospreys beat William Paterson 3-0 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference match at home.
Stockton won the sets 25-13, 25-9, 25-19 to improve to 25-2 and 7-0 in the conference.
Senior Jocelyn Holobetz had a match-high nine kills for Stockton. Senior Natalie Miller had 15 digs, six assists and three aces. Junior Emily Sullivan had 25 assists, six kills, four aces and three digs.
In the second set, Stockton did not commit a single hitting error and had a .625 hitting percentage.
The Ospreys will travel to Eastern University at 7 p.m. Friday.
