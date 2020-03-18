It’s hard to say which accomplishment by Mainland Regional High School swimmer Katie McClintock was the best this winter.
After all, there were so many.
McClintock won two titles at the State Individual Swimming Championships, breaking her own 200-yard individual medley record on both days of the meet. The event is commonly known as the Meet of Champions.
The junior set two National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association public school records in one day at the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Championships. She led the Mustangs to their first CAL American Conference championship since 2013.
McClintock is The Press Girls Swimmer of the Year for the second straight season.
“It feels really good to be the Swimmer of the Year,” said McClintock, a 17-year-old Linwood resident. “I worked really hard, and it’s nice to see it pay off. Mainland had a really good season. A lot of things fell into place.”
At the state individual meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology on Feb. 29, McClintock broke her meet record from last year in the 200 IM in the prelims, winning in 2 minutes, 0.15 seconds. She topped that the following day, winning the state final in a record 1:58.74. She also won the 100 backstroke state title in 54.32 seconds, missing the meet mark by 0.14 seconds. In relays, she led the Mustangs to a third-place finish in the 200 medley and a fifth-place finish in the 400 freestyle.
McClintock set the NISCA public school record of 2:13.76 in the 200-meter IM at the CAL Meet on Jan. 30. She broke her own record of 2:15.21 from earlier in the season. She also set the NISCA 100 backstroke mark at the CAL Meet with a time of 1:01.56.
“I wasn’t really expecting to get the 100 backstroke record,” McClintock said. “I was just trying to improve on last year. I don’t focus on records at all, but it feels good to have them.”
She also won the IM and backstroke at the Hackney High School Meet in December and set meet records in Division B in both of those events at the South Jersey Coaches Meet in January.
Mainland (13-1), ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11’s final ranking, won the CAL American with a 7-0 record. The Mustangs’ key wins were a 102-68 victory over Ocean City and a title-clinching 97-73 win over defending champion Egg Harbor Township. Mainland lost only to Moorestown 103-67 in the South Jersey Public B championship meet.
“It felt really good to get the CAL title,” McClintock said. “I felt really good for my teammates. From the beginning, everyone had a good attitude. Everyone was focused on improvement, saying, ‘what can we do to better ourselves?’ Everyone was in good spirits, and we beat EHT and beat Ocean City for the first time in a while.”
Mainland coach Mike Schiavo called McClintock a great role model.
“All the girls on team look up to her, and it’s fun for them to try to chase after her in practice," he said. "That helps our success. It’s fun to see how much she cares about the team. It’s an honor to have her on the team and I’m looking forward to one more memorable season with her.”
McClintock has a verbal commitment to NCAA Division I University of Wisconsin.
“The moment I stepped on campus, it felt like home,” said McClintock, a member of the Egg Harbor Township Seahawks Swim Club. “The coaches and the team were very welcoming, and the girls being recruited were the same as me. They’re a growing team, and I think they’ll get better year by year.”
Team of the Year
Mainland won the strong CAL American and took the team title of the Forde CAL Championships at Atlantic City High School.
The Mustangs are the Team of the Year.
Besides McClintock, the Mustangs had a strong lineup that included first-team Press All-Stars Grace Gallagher and Madeline Falk. Other key swimmers included Julia Goodman, Alex Batty, Sophie Sherwood, Rileigh Booth and freshmen Summer Cassidy, Monica Iordanov, Laci Denn and Ella Culmone.
“It’s been a while since we won the conference, and I’m excited for all the girls on the team that they were able to accomplish that,” Schiavo said. “High school swimming is great in our area, and we were able to get in front of powers like Egg Harbor Township and Ocean City. The girls swam out of their heads, and it was great to see their joy. It was neat for me to see the girls spending time with each other away from the pool. The bond was good. It was a really fun season.”
Coach of the Year
Southern Regional’s Bill Entrikin guided the Rams to the Shore Conference A South title. Southern finished 10-1.
The Rams went 7-0 in Shore Conference A South and won the division title for the third time and the first time since 2015. Southern also won the team title of the Ocean County Championships.
Entrikin is the Coach of the Year.
"It's very unexpected. I'm very happy about it," Entrikin said after being told of his selection. "We have a very good coaching staff and booster club. We knew right away if we were going to be strong, because we had four meets in the first week of the season and were able to win them.
"We had speed throughout all four classes. We had an unbelievable season. I couldn't ask for more. We had 11 seniors, so we'll lose a third of the team.
"Our senior leaders in the water were Abigail Malandro, Veronica Ruoff and Mia Amirr. There were several others who had an impact. We won the Ocean County Championship without getting first in a race. We had a lot of depth."
