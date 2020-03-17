Keani Hindle and the Immaculata University softball team saw their hot start to the season halted after last week’s slate of games.
Hindle is a junior infielder for the Mighty Macs, who were 9-1 and on a nine-game winning streak. She is a 2017 Ocean City High School graduate from the Seaville section of Upper Township.
Hindle singled, walked twice, scored three runs and drove in one in Immaculata’s 13-5 win over Keystone. She had two doubles and four RBIs in a 10-1 win over Franciscan.
In a 17-4 win over Clarks Summit, Hindle had a hit, a run and an RBI, and Elena Anglani (Absegami) had an RBI single. In a 12-3 victory over Albertus Magnus, Hindle hit a two-run double and a solo home run.
In 10 games, Hindle is batting .345 (10 for 29) with eight runs, four doubles, a home run and nine RBIs.
Immaculata’s season was suspended when the NCAA announced it would halt the spring sports season and cancel all championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Bryant’s 3-2 loss to Jackson State, Tiffany Bell (Absegami) went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI, and Jenna Gardner (Cumberland Regional) doubled and scored. In a 9-2 win over Jackson State, Gardner went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI.
Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) hit two RBI singles in Lehigh’s 3-0 win over South Dakota. She hit a two-run double in a 16-7 loss to Grand Canyon.
Mya Lopez (Vineland) hit an RBI single in Bloomfield’s 9-1 loss to Minnesota St. Mankato.
Victora Szrom (EHT) hit a double in Florida Tech’s 3-1 win over Southern New Hampshire.
Madison Mathes (Hammonton) singled and scored in Lock Haven’s 3-2 win over Rockhurst. She hit a double in a 10-5 loss to Bemidji State.
Senior catcher Samatha Errera (Cedar Creek) was honored by New Haven for having made the dean’s list for the fall semester.
Erin O’Brien (Cumberland) singled and scored in Nyack’s 9-1 win over Edinboro. She doubled in a 6-2 win over Salem (West Virginia). She hit an RBI double and a grand slam in an 8-4 win over California (Pennsylvania). She went 3 for 3 with two RBIs in a 7-2 loss to Kutztown.
Becca Roesch (Absegami) had two hits in Slippery Rock’s 4-1 loss to LeMoyne. She singled and scored in a 4-3 win over Southwestern Minnesota State. She hit an RBI double in a 2-1 loss to Ashland.
Marissa Varela (EHT) hit an RBI double in Alfred State’s 9-3 loss to Wilmington (Ohio). She singled and scored in a 3-2 win over Curry. She hit a two-run single in a 14-5 loss to Oneonta. She had an RBI single and scored in a 7-5 win over Rochester Institute of Technology. She hit a two-run single and scored in an 8-4 win over Nazareth.
Aysiah Cintron (Buena Regional) drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in Cabrini’s 7-1 win over Eastern.
Jessica Hewitt (Southern Regional) pitched an eight-inning complete game for the win, allowing a run and striking out three, in Centenary’s 4-3 win over Medaille. She pitched six innings, allowing a run and striking out four, to earn the win in a 4-1 win over Cazenovia.
Kate Korte (EHT) had a single, a triple and an RBI in Neumann’s 3-1 loss to Messiah. In a 3-2 win over Messiah, Nicole Wisser (EHT) pitched a five-inning complete game, striking out five for the win.
Korie Hague (Vineland) went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and six RBIs in Rowan’s 14-0 win over Rosemont.
Kimmy Musarra (Millville) went 2 for 2 with two runs scored, including stealing home, in Rutgers-Camden’s 11-5 win over Gwynedd Mercy.
Gabrielle Monzo (Mainland) had two hits and a run scored in Wesley’s 7-3 win over Stevenson.
Women’s lacrosse
Taylor Emmell (Cedar Creek) scored in Monmouth’s 17-14 win over Wagner.
Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) scored her first collegiate goal in Mount St. Mary’s 15-3 win over Howard.
Teagen Hay (Oakcrest) had an assist in Jefferson’s 14-13 loss to Bridgeport.
Isabella Turner (Atlantic City) had four ground balls and a caused turnover in Arcadia’s 16-11 loss to Marymount.
Allison Andres (Millville) scored in Eastern’s 14-13 win over Westminster.
Lexie Sharp (Ocean City) had nine goals and 10 draw controls in Elizabethtown’s 19-8 win over Immaculata. In six games, the junior had 36 goals, fourth most in all of NCAA Division III, and 33 draw controls.
Rebecca Turner (Holy Spirit) had a goal and an assist in Hood’s 12-4 win over Neumann.
Abby Daigle (Millville) scored in Rowan’s 13-3 loss to Washington College.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.