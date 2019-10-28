Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Hammonton High School girls soccer team put pressure on Absegami for much of the second half of their South Jersey Group III first-round game Monday.
Finally, in the 75th minute, it paid off as Hammonton forward Kendall Stansbury scored the only goal in the Blue Devils’ 1-0 victory.
Hammonton (7-9-2), the 10th seed, will play at second-seeded Gloucester County Institute of Technology in a sectional quarterfinal game at 2 p.m. Thursday. Second-seeded GCIT (14-6) edged 15th-seeded Deptford Township 5-4 Monday in its first-round game. Hammonton lost to GCIT 2-1 on Sept. 26 in a Tri-County Conference game.
Absegami, the No. 7 seed, finished the season 9-6-1.
Stansbury tapped in the winning goal with 5 minutes, 24 seconds left in regulation at the left post after a pass from midfielder Maddie Mortelliti. The play began with a throw-in by forward Sydney Sorrentino at the right side.
“We worked as a team, and we worked selectively,” said Stansbury, a 17-year-old junior and a Hammonton resident. “We played their feet, we played our game and that’s what we have to do to win.”
The game was end to end in the first half, but the Blue Devils had most of the chances in the second half.
“We’ve been working on our fitness a lot, so I think that definitely helped, especially in the second half,” Hammonton coach Krista Verzi said. “And at halftime, we talked about just playing smarter. We played hard for a full game, but we played much smarter in the style we wanted to play more in the second half.
“Last year, we out in the first round. We had three wins, we were rebuilding and figuring things out. Last year was a bit rough, so this is very exciting for us.”
Hammonton freshman goalie Emma Peretti made five saves and was an active keeper, often coming out to grab loose balls before Absegami players could get there.
“Standing in the back, you see a lot of things that go on, and you kind of know when to go for it,” said Peretti, a 14-year-old Hammonton resident. “I thought we would get the goal eventually. We were working really hard, and it showed.”
Absegami goalie Rebecca Silipena made seven stops, including five in the second half. She made a save on Hammonton’s Alyssa Petulla at the 18-yard line in the first half. Silipena also made a diving save on forward Sarah Mento in the sixth minute of the second half.
Hammonton’s Remy Smith played well on defense. Absegami’s Ikechi Wokocha also was a standout defender.
Absegami got a final corner kick with two minutes left and down 1-0, but Peretti caught the ball after it was lofted in front.
“It was disappointing,” Absegami coach Elizabeth Lee said. “I knew we were coming in a little banged up. We had a couple of our starters out. Rylee Getter tore her ACL last week. So we were having to adjust to having our goal scorers on the field to our goal scorers off the field.
“We made some adjustments, and I thought we played really tough. I though we had a lot of the possessions, and they (Hammonton) just took advantage of their opportunities.”
