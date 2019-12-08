Kevin Antczak of Mainland Regional High School and Jackson Braddock of Southern Regional turned in standout performances at the Nike Cross National Championships in Portland, Oregon on Saturday.
Antczak finished 24th, covering the 3.1-mile course at Glendoveer Golf Course in 15 minutes, 34.8 seconds. Braddock finished 29th in 15:37.7. Nico Young of Newbury Park, California won in 14:52.23.
The race was held in muddy conditions. It featured a field of 203 of the nation’s top scholastic runners. The top-20 finishers earned All-American status. Liam Murphy of Allentown, who won the New Jersey Meet of Champions, was the top New Jersey runner, finishing eighth in 15:12.
Antczak’s and Braddock’s performances continued their outstanding fall seasons.
Antczak, a senior, won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III titles and finished second at the MOC. He will race in the Foot Locker National Championships in San Diego on Dec. 14.
Braddock, a junior, won the Shore Conference and South Jersey and state Group IV championships.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.