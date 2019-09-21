Kevin Kiernan scored three goals Saturday for Southern Regional High School's 3-0 boys soccer win over Long Branch High School in a Shore Conference interdivisional game.
Kayce Bennet made seven saves. Southern is 5-0-1.
Long Branch fell to (2-4-1).
Atlantic Christian 1,
Northumberland 1
Landon Shivers scored for Atlantic Christian with an assist from Luke Phillips. Mark Rosie made 13 saves.
From Friday
Lacey Twp 2,
Central Reg. 0
Ethan Riley and Sean Moffitt had a goal each for Lacey Township (3-2).
Moffitt and Michael Cyphers had the assists. Garrett Sayre had eight saves for the shutout.
Central Regional fell to 0-6.
Oakcrest 4,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Gabe Paz led Oakcrest with two goals. Nick Cacopardo and Zack Dittus had one each.
Mason Stokes had two assists. Scott Creighton made five saves.
Mark Ryan had 12 saves for Lower Cape May Regional.
Middle Twp. 2,
Delsea Reg. 0
David Gardner scored once for Middle Township (5-3). Brendon Bartha had two assists. Braidne Scarpa made two saves.
Branden Langley had four saves for Delsea (5-4).
