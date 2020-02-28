Kira Sides set a Middle Township High School career scoring record as the Panthers girls basketball team beat Buena Regional 58-10 on Thursday night.
The senior scored 30 points to break the school scoring record for a female that spent all four seasons at Middle. Sides now has 1,590 points, breaking the record of 1,589 held by 1985 graduate Jennifer Snyder.
Lauryn Fields, a 2014 Middle graduate, scored 1,692 points but she spent her freshman season at Cape May Tech.
Middle improves to 20-5 with the win.
Buena Regional 2 2 3 3 - 10
Middle Township 24 12 15 7 – 58
BU – Gilliano 1, Masentoff 2, Carano 2, Jacobs 2, Mobley 1, Perella 2
MT – Sides 30, Herlihy 16, Terenik 6, Elston 1, Graham 3, Nelson 2
