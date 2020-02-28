Kira Sides and Jennifer Snyder

Kira Sides poses with 1985 Middle graduate Jennifer Snyder. Sides broke Snyder's career scoring record Thursday. Photo courtesy of Middle Township girls basketball

 MICHAEL McGARRY Staff Writer

Kira Sides set a Middle Township High School career scoring record as the Panthers girls basketball team beat Buena Regional 58-10 on Thursday night.

The senior scored 30 points to break the school scoring record for a female that spent all four seasons at Middle. Sides now has 1,590 points, breaking the record of 1,589 held by 1985 graduate Jennifer Snyder.

Lauryn Fields, a 2014 Middle graduate, scored 1,692 points but she spent her freshman season at Cape May Tech.

Middle improves to 20-5 with the win.

Buena Regional 2 2 3 3 - 10

Middle Township 24 12 15 7 – 58

BU – Gilliano 1, Masentoff 2, Carano 2, Jacobs 2, Mobley 1, Perella 2

MT – Sides 30, Herlihy 16, Terenik 6, Elston 1, Graham 3, Nelson 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

